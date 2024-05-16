2024 USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 softball rankings: Week 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Top-ranked Katy blanked another playoff opponent to continue as the undisputed No. 1 team in the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 for a seventh straight week.

The (37-1-1) Tigers shut out Cinco Ranch, 8-0, last Thursday and have a best-of-three Texas Class 6A regional semifinal series against Brazoswood on Saturday.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Northwest Rankin (33-0) wrapped up a Mississippi Class 7A semifinal series against Ocean Springs last Friday, then defeated Hernando, 5-4 on Wednesday, in the opener of their state championship matchup. The second game of that best-of-three series is set for today.

After unbeaten newcomer Skyview (18-0-1) replaced fellow Washington school Jackson at No. 3, every other team in the Super 25 remained in the spot they held until No. 16, where the (20-2) Timberwolves landed.

The remaining eight active teams after that all have playoff matchups either later today or Friday.

State rankings submitted by the 2024 NFCA High School Steering Committee are used to compile the USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25. Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule.

USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll – May 16, 2024

1. Katy (Texas)

Record: 37-1-1 | PR: 1

2. Northwest Rankin (Miss.)

Record: 33-0 | PR: 2

3. Skyview (Wash.)

Record: 18-0-1 | PR: NR

4. Calvary Baptist (La.)

Record: 35-2 | PR: 4

5. Sterlington (La.)

Record: 33-1 | PR: 5

6. Saint Francis (Calif.)

Record: 25-0 | PR: 6

7. Orange Beach (Ala.)

Record: 46-1 | PR: 7

8. Lake Central (Ind.)

Record: 28-0 | PR: 8

9. Walsh Jesuit (Ohio)

Record: 20-0 | PR: 9

10. Austintown-Fitch (Ohio)

Record: 19-1 | PR: 10

11. St. Anthony’s (N.Y.)

Record: 20-0 | PR: 11

12. Watkins Memorial (Ohio)

Record: 27-1 | PR: 12

13. Anthony Wayne (Ohio)

Record: 24-1 | PR: 13

14. Diamond (Mo.)

Record: 36-1 | PR: 14

15. Shenendehowa (N.Y.)

Record: 16-2 | PR: 15

16. Jackson (Wash.)

Record: 20-2 | PR: 3

17. Bartow (Fla.)

Record: 28-1 | PR: 17

18. Oak Grove (N.C.)

Record: 23-2 | PR: 18

19. Owyhee (Utah)

Record: 20-2 | PR: 19

20. Sheridan (Ark.)

Record: 28-2 | PR: 20

21. Mount St. Dominic (N.J.)

Record: 23-1 | PR: 21

22. Notre Dame (N.J.)

Record: 21-1 | PR: 22

23. Thunder Ridge (Idaho)

Record: 24-1 | PR: 23

24. Pacifica (Calif.)

Record: 26-2 | PR: 24

t-25. St. Thomas More (La.)

Record: 31-4-1 | PR: t-25

t-25. North DeSoto (La.)

Record: 31-5 | PR: t-25

Dropped out: Lancaster (Ohio).

