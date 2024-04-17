Advertisement

2024 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings: Week 6

Richard Suter
Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings as the 2024 season heads toward Week 7 action.

West Region: 

1. Loyola High School (Calif.)

Record: 25-1-1

2. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)

Record: 20-5

3. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)

Record: 29-3

4. Edison High School (Huntington Beach, Calif.)

Record: 16-10

5. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Record: 25-5

6. Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Record: 25-6

7. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Ariz.)

Record: 29-5-1

8. San Clemente High School (Calif.)

Record: 21-6

9. Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Record: 33-3-2

10. Mater Dei High school (Santa Ana, Calif.)

Record: 21-9

11. Carlsbad High School (Calif.)

Record: 19-8

12. Clovis High School (Calif.)

Record: 25-3

13. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)

Record: 16-3

14. Palo Verde High School (Las Vegas, Calif.)

Record: 23-2

15. Punahou High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Record: 18-2

Midwest Region:

1. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Record: 12-0

2. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Record: 12-1

3. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 14-1

4. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)

Record: 17-0

5. Lockport High School (Ill.)

Record: 17-1

6. Lincoln-Way East High School (Frankfort, Ill.)

Record: 12-4

7. Olentangy Liberty High School (Powell, Ohio)

Record: 16-1

8. York High School (Elmhurst, Ill.)

Record: 12-2

9. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Record: 17-2

10. Belleville East High School (Ill.)

Record: 17-2

11. Lincoln-Way West High School (New Lenox, Ill.)

Record: 14-3

12. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Record: 10-0

13. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)

Record: 5-0

14. Fishers High School (Ind.)

Record: 15-5

15. Moeller High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Record: 8-4

Northeast Region:

1. Shaler High School (Pa.)

Record: 24-0-2

2. Exeter High School (Reading, Pa.)

Record: 11-1

3. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)

Record: 7-0

4. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)

Record: 7-0

5. Southern Regional (Stafford, N.J.)

Record: 8-0

6. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)

Record: 22-5

7. Needham High School (Mass.)

Record: 4-1

8. Central York High School (York, Pa.)

Record: 2-0-1

9. Simsbury High School (Conn.)

Record: 4-0

10. Fair Lawn High School (N.J.)

Record: 6-0

South Region: 

1. Winter Park High School (Fla.)

Record: 15-0

2. Lake Howell High School (Winter Park, Fla.)

Record: 19-1

3. Miami Senior High School (Fla.)

Record: 18-1

4. Belen Jesuit High School (Miami, Fla.)

Record: 15-1

5. Timber Creek High School (Orlando, Fla.)

Record: 17-4

6. Marvin Ridge High School (Waxhaw, N.C.)

Record: 9-0

7. West Forsyth High School (Clemmons, N.C.)

Record: 9-0

8. Denmark High School (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Record: 4-0

9. Allatoona High School (Acworth, Ga.)

Record: 6-0

10. Freedom High School (Orlando, Fla.)

Record: 15-4

