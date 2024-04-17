2024 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings: Week 6
Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings as the 2024 season heads toward Week 7 action.
Related: See the latest USA TODAY Sports/AVCA Super 25
West Region:
1. Loyola High School (Calif.)
Record: 25-1-1
2. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)
Record: 20-5
3. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)
Record: 29-3
4. Edison High School (Huntington Beach, Calif.)
Record: 16-10
5. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 25-5
6. Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Record: 25-6
7. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Ariz.)
Record: 29-5-1
8. San Clemente High School (Calif.)
Record: 21-6
9. Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Record: 33-3-2
10. Mater Dei High school (Santa Ana, Calif.)
Record: 21-9
11. Carlsbad High School (Calif.)
Record: 19-8
12. Clovis High School (Calif.)
Record: 25-3
13. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)
Record: 16-3
14. Palo Verde High School (Las Vegas, Calif.)
Record: 23-2
15. Punahou High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 18-2
Midwest Region:
1. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Record: 12-0
2. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 12-1
3. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 14-1
4. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)
Record: 17-0
5. Lockport High School (Ill.)
Record: 17-1
6. Lincoln-Way East High School (Frankfort, Ill.)
Record: 12-4
7. Olentangy Liberty High School (Powell, Ohio)
Record: 16-1
8. York High School (Elmhurst, Ill.)
Record: 12-2
9. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Record: 17-2
10. Belleville East High School (Ill.)
Record: 17-2
11. Lincoln-Way West High School (New Lenox, Ill.)
Record: 14-3
12. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Record: 10-0
13. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)
Record: 5-0
14. Fishers High School (Ind.)
Record: 15-5
15. Moeller High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 8-4
Northeast Region:
1. Shaler High School (Pa.)
Record: 24-0-2
2. Exeter High School (Reading, Pa.)
Record: 11-1
3. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)
Record: 7-0
4. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)
Record: 7-0
5. Southern Regional (Stafford, N.J.)
Record: 8-0
6. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)
Record: 22-5
7. Needham High School (Mass.)
Record: 4-1
8. Central York High School (York, Pa.)
Record: 2-0-1
9. Simsbury High School (Conn.)
Record: 4-0
10. Fair Lawn High School (N.J.)
Record: 6-0
South Region:
1. Winter Park High School (Fla.)
Record: 15-0
2. Lake Howell High School (Winter Park, Fla.)
Record: 19-1
3. Miami Senior High School (Fla.)
Record: 18-1
4. Belen Jesuit High School (Miami, Fla.)
Record: 15-1
5. Timber Creek High School (Orlando, Fla.)
Record: 17-4
6. Marvin Ridge High School (Waxhaw, N.C.)
Record: 9-0
7. West Forsyth High School (Clemmons, N.C.)
Record: 9-0
8. Denmark High School (Alpharetta, Ga.)
Record: 4-0
9. Allatoona High School (Acworth, Ga.)
Record: 6-0
10. Freedom High School (Orlando, Fla.)
Record: 15-4
National scoreboard from ScoreStream
Live Stream High School Sports on the NFHS Network