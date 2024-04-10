Advertisement

2024 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25 rankings: Week 5

A new team takes hold of the No. 1 spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25, while two new programs appear among the best of the best.

1. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 24-1 | PR: 2

2. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 20-5 | PR: 4

3. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 22-4 | PR: 1

4. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 9-0 | PR: 3

5. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 9-0 | PR: 5

6. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 24-3 | PR: 6

7. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 27-5-1 | PR: 7

8. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 15-2 | PR: 8

9. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 24-4 | PR: 9

10. Shaler High School (Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 18-0 | PR: 10

11. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 11-0 | PR: 11

12. San Clemente High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 18-6 | PR: 17

13. Exeter Township High School (Reading, Pa.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 8-1 | PR: 12

14. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 4-0 | PR: 13

15. Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 26-4-1 | PR: 14

16. Clovis East High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 18-4 | PR: 15

17. Moeller High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 6-1 | PR: 16

18. York High School (Elmhurst, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 8-1 | PR: NR

19. New Trier High School (Winnetka, Ill)

Region: Midwest | Record: 7-0 | PR: 18

20. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 11-0 | PR: 19

21. Cathedral High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 11-1 | PR: 20

22. Winter Park High School (Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 13-0 | PR: NR

23. Lake Howell High School (Winter Park, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 17-1 | PR: 22

24. Miami Senior High School (Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 12-1 | PR: 23

25. Fishers High School (Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 11-2 | PR: 24

