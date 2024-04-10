2024 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25 rankings: Week 5
A new team takes hold of the No. 1 spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25, while two new programs appear among the best of the best.
1. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 24-1 | PR: 2
2. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 20-5 | PR: 4
3. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 22-4 | PR: 1
4. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 9-0 | PR: 3
5. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 9-0 | PR: 5
6. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 24-3 | PR: 6
7. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 27-5-1 | PR: 7
8. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 15-2 | PR: 8
9. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 24-4 | PR: 9
10. Shaler High School (Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 18-0 | PR: 10
11. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Region: Midwest | Record: 11-0 | PR: 11
12. San Clemente High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 18-6 | PR: 17
13. Exeter Township High School (Reading, Pa.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 8-1 | PR: 12
14. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 4-0 | PR: 13
15. Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 26-4-1 | PR: 14
16. Clovis East High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 18-4 | PR: 15
17. Moeller High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Region: Midwest | Record: 6-1 | PR: 16
18. York High School (Elmhurst, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 8-1 | PR: NR
19. New Trier High School (Winnetka, Ill)
Region: Midwest | Record: 7-0 | PR: 18
20. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 11-0 | PR: 19
21. Cathedral High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 11-1 | PR: 20
22. Winter Park High School (Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 13-0 | PR: NR
23. Lake Howell High School (Winter Park, Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 17-1 | PR: 22
24. Miami Senior High School (Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 12-1 | PR: 23
25. Fishers High School (Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 11-2 | PR: 24
