2024 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball regional rankings: Week 14
Here are the USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association regional volleyball rankings as the 2024 season heads toward Week 15 action.
West Region:
1. Loyola High School (Calif.)
Record: 32-1-1
2. Mira Costa High School (Calif.)
Record: 37-5
3. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)
Record: 31-4
4. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)
Record: 24-8
5. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Record: 28-7
6. Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Record: 42-3-2
7. Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Record: 27-9
8. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Ariz.)
Record: 37-6-1
9. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.)
Record: 22-8
10. Kamehameha High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 24-13-2
11. Punahou High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)
Record: 23-3
12. Palo Verde High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Record: 30-7
13. Clovis High School (Calif.)
Record: 31-5
14. Redondo Union High School (Calif.)
Record: 32-8
15. Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork, Utah)
Record: 25-2
Midwest Region:
1. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Record: 39-2
2. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Record: 38-4
3. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Record: 27-1
4. York High School (Elmhurst, Ill.)
Record: 37-5
5. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)
Record: 38-4
6. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)
Record: 30-2
7. Olentangy Liberty High School (Powell, Ohio)
Record: 25-2
8. Lyons Township High School (LaGrange, Ill.)
Record: 34-6
9. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Record: 33-5
10. Lincoln-Way West High School (New Lenox Ill.)
Record: 32-8
11. Lockport High School (Ill.)
Record: 32-6
12. Glenbrook South High School (Glenview, Ill.)
Record: 32-7
13. Lowell High School (Mich.)
Record: 39-2
14. Hudsonville High School (Mich.)
Record: 33-4
15. Cathedral High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Record: 28-4
Northeast Region:
1. Shaler High School (Pa.)
Record: 35-2-2
2. Exeter High School (Reading, Pa.)
Record: 26-1
3. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)
Record: 32-0
4. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.)
Record: 26-8
5. Central York High School (York, Pa.)
Record: 18-0-1
6. Pennsbury High School (Pa.)
Record: 18-0
7. Cherry Hill West High School (N.J.)
Record: 25-2
8. Scotch Plains-Fanwood (N.J.)
Record: 30-2
9. Simsbury High School (Conn.)
Record: 24-0
10. Newton North High School (Mass.)
Record: 20-3
South Region:
1. Winter Park High School (Fla.)
Record: 30-0
2. Lake Howell High School (Winter Park, Fla.)
Record: 30-2
3. Timber Creek High School (Orlando, Fla.)
Record: 24-6
4. Southwest Miami High School (Fla.)
Record: 24-8
5. Miami Senior High School (Fla.)
Record: 29-2
6. Marvin Ridge High School (Waxhaw, N.C.)
Record: 26-0
7. Allatoona High School (Acworth, Ga.)
Record: 19-0-1
8. West Forsyth High School (Clemmons, N.C.)
Record: 21-2
9. Freedom High School (Orlando, Fla.)
Record: 23-6
10. Loganville High School (Ga.)
Record: 28-5
