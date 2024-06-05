Advertisement

2024 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25 rankings: Week 13

The top teams hold firm in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25 as the calendar moves into Week 14 action.

1. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 32-1-1 | PR: 1

2. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 39-2 | PR: 2

3. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 37-5 | PR: 3

4. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 31-4 | PR: 4

5. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 38-4 | PR: 5

6. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 24-8 | PR: 6

7. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 28-7 | PR: 7

8. Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 42-3-2 | PR: 8

9. Shaler High School (Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 33-2-2 | PR: 9

10. Exeter Township High School (Reading, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 24-1 | PR: 10

11. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 27-9 | PR: 11

12. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 30-0 | PR: 12

13. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 37-6-1 | PR: 13

14. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 27-1 | PR: 14

15. Winter Park High School (Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 30-0 | PR: 15

16. York High School (Elmhurst, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 37-5 | PR: 16

17. Lake Howell High School (Winter Park, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 30-2 | PR: 17

18. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 22-8 | PR: 19

19. Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School

Region: Northeast | Record: 29-1 | PR: 20

20. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 38-4 | PR: 18

21. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 30-8 | PR: 21

22. Kamehameha High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: West | Record: 24-13-2 | PR: 22

23. Lafayette High School (Wildwood, Mo.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 30-2 | PR: 23

24. Punahou High School (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Region: West | Record: 23-3 | PR: 24

25. Palo Verde High School (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Region: West | Record: 30-7 | PR: 25

