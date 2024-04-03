2024 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25 rankings: Week 4
The top teams in the country held firm in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25, while three new programs appear among the best of the best.
1. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 22-3 | PR: 1
2. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 15-1 | PR: 2
3. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 2-0 | PR: 3
4. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 19-5 | PR: 6
5. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 7-0 | PR: 5
6. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 23-3 | PR: 4
7. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 18-3 | PR: 7
8. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 15-2 | PR: 8
9. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 24-4 | PR: 9
10. Shaler High School (Pa.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 9-0 | PR: 10
11. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Region: Midwest | Record: 8-0 | PR: 11
12. Exeter Township High School (Reading, Pa.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 4-0 | PR: NR
13. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)
Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0 | PR: 13
14. Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Ariz.)
Region: West | Record: 18-1 | PR: 14
15. Clovis East High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 18-4 | PR: 15
16. Moeller High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Region: Midwest | Record: 4-1 | PR: 17
17. San Clemente High School (Calif.)
Region: West | Record: 18-6 | PR: 20
18. New Trier High School (Winnetka, Ill)
Region: Midwest | Record: 2-0 | PR: 21
19. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 7-0 | PR: 22
20. Cathedral High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 8-1 | PR: NR
21. Glenbrook South High School (Glenview, Ill.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 3-0 | PR: 24
22. Lake Howell High School (Winter Park, Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 9-1 | PR: 16
23. Miami Senior High School (Fla.)
Region: South | Record: 10-1 | PR: 23
24. Fishers High School (Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 11-2 | PR: 25
25. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Region: Midwest | Record: 7-1 | PR: NR
