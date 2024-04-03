Advertisement

2024 USA TODAY Sports/AVCA boys volleyball Super 25 rankings: Week 4

The top teams in the country held firm in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association boys volleyball Super 25, while three new programs appear among the best of the best.

1. Newport Harbor High School (Newport Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 22-3 | PR: 1

2. Loyola High School (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 15-1 | PR: 2

3. Glenbard West High School (Glen Ellyn, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 2-0 | PR: 3

4. Corona Del Mar High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 19-5 | PR: 6

5. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 7-0 | PR: 5

6. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 23-3 | PR: 4

7. Sandra Day O’Connor High School (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 18-3 | PR: 7

8. Torrey Pines High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 15-2 | PR: 8

9. Huntington Beach High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 24-4 | PR: 9

10. Shaler High School (Pa.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 9-0 | PR: 10

11. St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 8-0 | PR: 11

12. Exeter Township High School (Reading, Pa.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 4-0 | PR: NR

13. Old Bridge High School (N.J.)

Region: Northeast | Record: 0-0 | PR: 13

14. Brophy College Preparatory (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Region: West | Record: 18-1 | PR: 14

15. Clovis East High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 18-4 | PR: 15

16. Moeller High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Region: Midwest | Record: 4-1 | PR: 17

17. San Clemente High School (Calif.)

Region: West | Record: 18-6 | PR: 20

18. New Trier High School (Winnetka, Ill)

Region: Midwest | Record: 2-0 | PR: 21

19. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 7-0 | PR: 22

20. Cathedral High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 8-1 | PR: NR

21. Glenbrook South High School (Glenview, Ill.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 3-0 | PR: 24

22. Lake Howell High School (Winter Park, Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 9-1 | PR: 16

23. Miami Senior High School (Fla.)

Region: South | Record: 10-1 | PR: 23

24. Fishers High School (Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 11-2 | PR: 25

25. Roncalli High School (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Region: Midwest | Record: 7-1 | PR: NR

