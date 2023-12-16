2024 USA TODAY Ad Meter Marketing School Spotlight: How your class, program can be featured during the Super Bowl commercial ratings

Rating the big game commercials today. Creating the big game commercials tomorrow.

USA TODAY Ad Meter is looking for the voices of the next generation in 2024, the creative talents and marketing maestros in college or university programs. Those who are not only fans of Super Bowl commercials but aspire one day to be part of the creative force behind campaigns that will appear on advertising’s biggest stage.

Since 1989, Ad Meter has been the industry-leading tool for gauging consumers’ opinions on the national block of Super Bowl commercials, with hundreds of thousands of panelists weighing in on the ads over the past 35 years.

Heading into the 36th year, the Ad Meter editorial team wants to take the pop-culture excitement surrounding the ratings and the commercial conversations that escalate the following week and spotlight the marketing students who have a keen interest—and, more so, an interesting opinion—on the big game ads.

The origin of this opportunity began last year, which you can read about here.

This year, we’re looking to expand to other marketing schools/classes/programs around the U.S. collegiate map.

How does it work?

If interested, have your professor or school’s appointed correspondent email Ad Meter Editor Rick Suter (rsuter@gannett.com) about the opportunity.

After the school has been confirmed for participation, each student (18 years or older) will register as an Ad Meter panelist. (Note: 2024 registration has not been opened at this time. Like past years, it will open in January and remain open even during the big game.)

Each registered student will rate the national commercials on the Ad Meter platform during Super Bowl 58, while also making notes of what they like, don’t like, weighing in on what worked, and what missed.

Finally, the class will select their Top 5 and Bottom 5. Those results will be published in an article during the post-Super Bowl rush the following week, along with selected thoughts from the students.

No article would be complete without images of the students, so we welcome that element as well.

Sound fun?

Space is limited, so we hope to hear from you soon!

