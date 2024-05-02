ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships are returning to Albuquerque Cinco de Mayo weekend, May 3 -5.

More than 350 athletes will be competing over the weekend. The event will feature 16 championship races for varsity and club college athletes. Friday’s team and individual time trials will be out by the petroglyphs. Saturday will be the East Mountain road race. Sunday is the best day for spectators to attend with cyclists competing in the Criterium Race at Balloon Fiesta Park. Tickets for Sunday’s race are $20 and also include entrance to the Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival, which is also being held at the park. For more information, click here.

