2024 US Open: TV coverage, streaming schedule and results for Scottie Scheffler

The third golf major of the year has arrived, with Day 1 of the 2024 U.S. Open Championship having already concluded.

Patrick Cantlay has taken the lead for now at five under par, with Ludvig Aberg following close behind at four under. The 2023 champion, Wyndham Clark is looking for his second major but is currently lagging behind at 70th place.

When it comes to Texas alumni, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth have gotten off to a slow start. Both are tied for 41st on the 15th and 14th hole, respectively, and have some ground to make up on the leaders.

Scheffler won the 2024 Masters before being arrested and embroiled in controversy at the PGA Championships. Spieth meanwhile, is continuing to struggle to find his form after some disappointing results in the first half of the season.

Here's how to watch the rest of the tournament and more.

2024 U.S. Open broadcast schedule: TV and streaming

All information and times provided by the U.S. Open. Broadcast for the tournament will be across NBC, USA Network and the Golf Channel. Live streaming options for the tournament will be available on the USGA App, usopen.com and Peacock.

Friday, June 14: Second Round

Second Round of 124th U.S. Open on Peacock from 5:30 a.m. CT - 12 p.m. CT

Second Round of 124th U.S. Open on NBC from 12 p.m. CT - 6 p.m. CT

Second Round of 124th U.S. Open on Peacock from 6 p.m. CT- 7 p.m. CT

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open on the Golf Channel from 6 p.m. CT- 8 p.m. CT

Featured Groups available on usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock

U.S. Open All Access on Peacock from 6:30 a.m. CT- 4 p.m. CT

Saturday, June 15: Third Round

Third Round of 124th U.S. Open on USA Network from 9 a.m. CT- 11 p.m. CT

Third Round of 124th U.S. Open on NBC from 11 a.m. CT- 7 p.m. CT

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open on the Golf Channel from 7 p.m. CT- 9p.m. CT

Featured Groups available on usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock

U.S. Open All Access on Peacock from 9 a.m. CT - 11 a.m. CT

Sunday, June 16: Final Round

Final Round of 124th U.S. Open on USA Network from 8 a.m. CT - 11 p.m. CT

Final Round of 124th U.S. Open on NBC from 11 a.m. CT - 6 p.m. CT

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open on the Golf Channel from 6 p.m. CT - 8 p.m. CT

Featured Groups available on usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock

U.S. Open All Access on Peacock from 8 a.m. CT - 11 a.m. CT

