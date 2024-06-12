We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

2024 U.S. Open Championship: How to watch the golf tournament, tee times and more

Scottie Scheffler will play in the 124th U.S. Open this week. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The time has come for the 124th U.S. Open Championship. Starting Thursday, some of the biggest names in golf — including Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy — will gather on the green at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. Are you ready to watch? Here’s what you need to know about tuning in to watch all the action unfold at the 2024 U.S. Open Championship, including channels, where to stream, the U.S. Open broadcast schedule, tee times and more.

How to watch the 2024 U.S. Open:

Date: June 13 - 16, 2024

Location: Pinehurst No. 2, North Carolina

TV channel: NBC, USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV

When is the 2024 U.S. Open?

The U.S. Open tees off this Thursday, June 13. The golf tournament runs through Sunday, June 16.

What channel is the U.S. Open golf tournament on?

The U.S. Open will air across NBC and USA Network, with all of NBC’s coverage also streaming on Peacock. Peacock will also run exclusive coverage across all four days on its show U.S. Open All Access.

How to watch the U.S. Open without cable:

2024 U.S. Open broadcast schedule:

All times ET

Thursday, June 13

6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – USA Network

7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. - Peacock’s U.S. Open All Access

5-8 p.m. ET – Peacock

Friday, June 14

6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Peacock

7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. - Peacock’s U.S. Open All Access

1-7 p.m. – NBC/Peacock

7-8 p.m. – Peacock

Saturday, June 15

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – USA Network

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Peacock’s U.S. Open All Access

12-8 p.m. – NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 16

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – USA Network

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Peacock’s U.S. Open All Access

12-7 p.m. – NBC/Peacock

*all NBC coverage streams on Peacock

Where is the U.S. Open?

The 2024 U.S. Open will be held at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The last time the golf tournament was held on that course was in 2014, when Brooks Koepka took his first run at a major.

Who is playing in the U.S. Open?

Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Sahith Theegala and Rickie Fowler will all be looking to win that elusive title on the green this week.

U.S. Open tee times:

More ways to watch the U.S. Open:

