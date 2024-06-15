Advertisement
2024 U.S. Open Championship: How to watch Round 3 of the golf tournament today, tee times and more

danica creahan
Streaming Editor
4
Scottie Scheffler hits from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Scottie Scheffler will play in the 124th U.S. Open this week. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The time has come for the 124th U.S. Open Championship. This morning for Round 3, some of the biggest names in golf — including Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy — are gathering on the green at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. Are you ready to watch? Here’s what you need to know about tuning in to watch all the action unfold at the 2024 U.S. Open Championship, including channels, where to stream, the U.S. Open broadcast schedule, tee times and more.

Looking for live U.S. Open updates? Yahoo Sports has you covered.

Date: June 13 - 16, 2024

Location: Pinehurst No. 2, North Carolina

TV channel: NBC, USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV

The U.S. Open tees off this Thursday, June 13. The golf tournament runs through Sunday, June 16.

The U.S. Open will air across NBC and USA Network, with all of NBC’s coverage also streaming on Peacock. Peacock will also run exclusive coverage across all four days on its show U.S. Open All Access.

All times ET

Friday, June 14

6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Peacock

7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. - Peacock’s U.S. Open All Access

1-7 p.m. – NBC/Peacock

7-8 p.m. – Peacock

Saturday, June 15

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – USA Network

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Peacock’s U.S. Open All Access

12-8 p.m. – NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 16

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – USA Network

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Peacock’s U.S. Open All Access

12-7 p.m. – NBC/Peacock

The 2024 U.S. Open will be held at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The last time the golf tournament was held on that course was in 2014, when Germany's Martin Kaymer won his second major.

Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods are among those who will be looking to win that elusive title this week.

Looking for tee times for the tournament? Yahoo Sports has you covered.