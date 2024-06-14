2024 U.S. Open Championship: How to watch Round 2 of the golf tournament today, tee times and more
The time has come for the 124th U.S. Open Championship. This morning for Round 2, some of the biggest names in golf — including Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy — are gathering on the green at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. Are you ready to watch? Here’s what you need to know about tuning in to watch all the action unfold at the 2024 U.S. Open Championship, including channels, where to stream, the U.S. Open broadcast schedule, tee times and more.
How to watch the 2024 U.S. Open:
Date: June 13 - 16, 2024
Location: Pinehurst No. 2, North Carolina
TV channel: NBC, USA Network
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV
When is the 2024 U.S. Open?
The U.S. Open tees off this Thursday, June 13. The golf tournament runs through Sunday, June 16.
What channel is the U.S. Open golf tournament on?
The U.S. Open will air across NBC and USA Network, with all of NBC’s coverage also streaming on Peacock. Peacock will also run exclusive coverage across all four days on its show U.S. Open All Access.
How to watch the U.S. Open without cable:
2024 U.S. Open broadcast schedule:
All times ET
Friday, June 14
6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Peacock
7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. - Peacock’s U.S. Open All Access
1-7 p.m. – NBC/Peacock
7-8 p.m. – Peacock
Saturday, June 15
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – USA Network
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Peacock’s U.S. Open All Access
12-8 p.m. – NBC/Peacock
Sunday, June 16
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – USA Network
9 a.m. – 12 p.m. - Peacock’s U.S. Open All Access
12-7 p.m. – NBC/Peacock
*all NBC coverage streams on Peacock
Where is the U.S. Open?
The 2024 U.S. Open will be held at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The last time the golf tournament was held on that course was in 2014, when Germany's Martin Kaymer won his second major.
Who is playing in the U.S. Open?
Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods are among those who will be looking to win that elusive title this week.
U.S. Open tee times:
