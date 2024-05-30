The 2024 U.S Women’s Open Starts Today: Here’s How to Watch Rounds 1 and 2 Live Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2024 U.S Women’s Open kicks off today, bringing many of the best golfers to the Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa. to compete in one of the year’s major championships.

The 79th edition of the tournament begins with Round 1 on Thursday morning, with Tee No. 1 beginning at 6:45 a.m. ET. Round 1 will broadcast on USA starting at 2 p.m. ET, but those without cable can tune into the action live on Peacock.

The NBC streamer will also offer exclusive early coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET. Plus, Peacock is currently offering a limited-time deal on its annual subscription, which is now down to $19.99/Year (a $40 discount).

STREAM WOMEN'S US OPEN ON PEACOCK $5.99/Month

The name on everyone’s mind going into the prestigious tournament is defending champ Nelly Korda. The World No. 1 has enjoyed one of the most successful golf stretches in recent history, coming off of five-straight victories, culminating in a second major title at the Chevron Championship last month, and taking home another sixth victory at the Mizuho Americas Open.

This week, she’s looking to take home her first-ever U.S Women’s Open title. Korda will begin her quest on Thursday morning, playing alongside partners Nasa Hataoka and Megan Khang.

Below, check out the full schedule for Round 1 and Round 2 this Thursday and Friday, all available to stream live on Peacock:

Tee No. 1 Times:

6:45 a.m. — Rachel Rohanna, Alana Uriell, Caroline Smith (a)

6:56 a.m. — Sabrina Iqbal, Yui Kawamoto, Jiwon Jeon

7:07 a.m. — Isi Gabsa, Maude-Aimée LeBlanc, Agathe Laisné

7:18 a.m. — Caroline Masson, Huai-Chien Hsu (a), Casandra Alexander

7:29 a.m. — Yealimi Noh, So Mi Lee, Áine Donegan (a)

7:40 a.m. — Bailey Tardy, Akie Iwai, Cheyenne Knight

7:51 a.m. — Anna Nordqvist, Sei Young Kim, Miyu Yamashita

8:02 a.m. — Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill (a), Ruoning Yin

8:13 a.m. — Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom, Patty Tavatanakit

8:24 a.m. — Ayaka Furue, Maja Stark, Hyo Joo Kim

8:35 a.m. — Gabriela Ruffels, Andrea Lee, Albane Valenzuela

8:46 a.m. — Wichanee Meechai, Ruixin Liu, Saiki Fujita

8:57 a.m. — Keeley Marx (a), Sofia Garcia, Marissa Steen

12:30 p.m. — Kimberly Dinh (a), Alexa Melton, Cynthia Lu

12:41 p.m. — Kristen Gillman, Asterisk Talley (a), Isabella Fierro

12:52 p.m. — Narin An, Steph Kyriacou, Yuri Yoshida

1:03 p.m. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yuna Nishimura, Rio Takeda

1:14 p.m. — Jeongeun Lee6, Brittany Lang, A Lim Kim

1:25 p.m. — Lucy Li, Alexa Pano, Hye-Jin Choi

1:36 p.m. — In Gee Chun, Latanna Stone (a), Danielle Kang

1:47 p.m. — Amy Yang, Atthaya Thitikul, Celine Boutier

1:58 p.m. — Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee

2:09 p.m. — Brooke Henderson, Yuka Saso, Hannah Green

2:20 p.m. — Alison Lee, Hae Ran Ryu, Lauren Coughlin

2:31 p.m. — Esther Henseleit, Mi Hyang Lee, Stephanie Meadow

2:42 p.m. — Pia Babnik, Amelia Lewis, Elina Sinz

Tee No. 10 Times:

6:45 a.m. — Sophia Popov, Amelia Garvey, Kim Kaufman

6:56 a.m. — Lauren Stephenson, Caroline Inglis, Pei-Ying Tsai

7:07 a.m. — Elizabeth Szokol, Yuka Nii, Katie Li (a)

7:18 a.m. — Sarah Kemp, Mariajo Uribe, Hinako Shibuno

7:29 a.m. — Alexandra Forsterling, Pimpisa Sisutham (a), Sora Kamiya

7:40 a.m. — Min Byeol Kim, Gemma Dryburgh, Maisie Filler (a)

7:51 a.m. — Jennifer Kupcho, Linn Grant, Lottie Woad (a)

8:02 a.m. — Gaby López, Ingrid Lindblad (a), Jiyai Shin

8:13 a.m. — Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang

8:24 a.m. — Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko

8:35 a.m. — Sakura Koiwai, Xiyu Janet Lin, Angel Yin

8:46 a.m. — Chisato Iwai, Adela Cernousek (a), Aditi Ashok

8:57 a.m. — Mariel Galdiano, Soo Bin Alicia Joo, Kaitlyn Papp Budde

12:30 p.m. — Sydnee Michaels, Samantha Brown (a), Savannah Vilaubi

12:41 p.m. — Amelie Zalsman (a), Harriet Lynch, Jean Reynolds

12:52 p.m. — Madison Young, Ssu Chia Cheng, Junia Gabasa (a)

1:03 p.m. — Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Moriya Jutanugarn, Wei-Ling Hsu

1:14 p.m. — Chiara Horder (a), Emily Kristine Pedersen, Kokona Sakurai

1:25 p.m. — Ryann O’Toole, Mone Inami, Sarah Schmelzel.

1:36 p.m. — Ariya Jutanugarn, Kiara Romero (a), Jenny Shin.

1:47 p.m. — Ally Ewing, Ashleigh Buhai, Megha Ganne (a)

1:58 p.m. — (a) Catherine Park, Carlota Ciganda, Jin Hee Im

2:09 p.m. — Georgia Hall, Mao Saigo, Su Ji Kim

2:20 p.m. — Ai Suzuki, Hyunkyung Park, Chanettee Wannasaen

2:31 p.m. — Arpichaya Yubol, Celine Borge, Ayako Kimura

2:42 p.m. — Amiyu Ozeki, Yan Liu, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.