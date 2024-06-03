2024 U.S. Women’s Open prize money payouts at Lancaster Country Club

LANCASTER, Pa. — Yuka Saso has now won $3.4 million in her two U.S. Women’s Open victories. In three years, the winner’s share has more than doubled from $1 million to $2.4 million.

Once again, the second-place finisher at the USWO took home one of the biggest paychecks in the women’s game as Hinako Shibuno earned $1,296,000 for her work at Lancaster Country Club.

Thai veteran Wichanee Meechai, 31, took home the biggest paycheck of her career for her share of sixth.

It’s also worth nothing that every player in the field who missed the cut this week took home $10,000.

Take a look at the complete breakdown of the record $12 million purse:

Pos Golfer Score Earnings 1 Yuka Saso -4 $2,400,000 2 Hinako Shibuno -1 $1,296,000 T3 Ally Ewing E $664,777 T3 Andrea Lee E $664,777 5 Arpichaya Yubol 1 $456,375 T6 Atthaya Thitikul 2 $365,406 T6 Ayaka Furue 2 $365,406 T6 Wichanee Meechai 2 $365,406 T9 Rio Takeda 3 $271,733 T9 Sakura Koiwai 3 $271,733 T9 Minjee Lee 3 $271,733 T12 Hyo Joo Kim 4 $205,709 T12 Ruoning Yin 4 $205,709 T12 Miyu Yamashita 4 $205,709 T12 Jin Hee Im 4 $205,709 T16 Hannah Green 5 $161,841 T16 A Lim Kim 5 $161,841 T16 Mi Hyang Lee 5 $161,841 T19 Jenny Shin 6 $125,829 T19 Charley Hull 6 $125,829 T19 Yan Liu 6 $125,829 T19 Carlota Ciganda 6 $125,829 T19 Chisato Iwai 6 $125,829 T24 Jiwon Jeon 7 $99,078 T24 Wei-Ling Hsu 7 $99,078 T26 Aditi Ashok 8 $86,542 T26 Sophia Popov 8 $86,542 T26 Minbyeol Kim 8 $86,542 T29 Jin Young Ko 9 $68,873 T29 Sarah Kemp 9 $68,873 T29 Pia Babnik 9 $68,873 T29 Albane Valenzuela 9 $68,873 T29 Xiyu Lin 9 $68,873 T29 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 9 $68,873 T29 Su Ji Kim 9 $68,873 T36 Kristen Gillman 10 $54,338 T36 Anna Nordqvist 10 $54,338 T36 Amiyu Ozeki 10 $54,338 T39 Hyun Kyung Park 11 $44,896 T39 Gaby Lopez 11 $44,896 T39 Jiyai Shin 11 $44,896 T39 Yuna Nishimura 11 $44,896 T39 Yui Kawamoto 11 $44,896 T44 Megan Khang 12 $34,495 T44 Mariel Galdiano 12 $34,495 T44 Alison Lee 12 $34,495 T44 Asterisk Talley (a) 12 $0 T44 Megan Schofill (a) 12 $0 T44 Nasa Hataoka 12 $34,495 T44 Catherine Park (a) 12 $0 T51 Gabriela Ruffels 13 $26,595 T51 Haeran Ryu 13 $26,595 T51 Sofia Garcia 13 $26,595 T51 Alexandra Forsterling 13 $26,595 T51 Yuri Yoshida 13 $26,595 T51 Danielle Kang 13 $26,595 T51 Ashleigh Buhai 13 $26,595 T58 Narin An 14 $23,741 T58 Celine Boutier 14 $23,741 T58 Amelia Garvey 14 $23,741 T58 Alana Uriell 14 $23,741 T58 Alexa Pano 14 $23,741 T58 Emily Kristine Pedersen 14 $23,741 T58 Maude-Aimee Leblanc 14 $23,741 T58 Kim Kaufman 14 $23,741 T58 Jeongeun Lee6 14 $23,741 T67 Adela Cernousek (a) 15 $0 T67 Ai Suzuki 15 $22,566 T69 Caroline Inglis 16 $22,095 T69 Madelene Sagstrom 16 $22,095 T69 Marissa Steen 16 $22,095 72 Casandra Alexander 17 $21,625 73 Isi Gabsa 19 $21,390 74 Akie Iwai 21 $21,155 75 Cheyenne Knight 22 $20,920

