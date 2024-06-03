Advertisement

2024 U.S. Women’s Open prize money payouts at Lancaster Country Club

beth ann nichols
·3 min read
LANCASTER, Pa. — Yuka Saso has now won $3.4 million in her two U.S. Women’s Open victories. In three years, the winner’s share has more than doubled from $1 million to $2.4 million.

Once again, the second-place finisher at the USWO took home one of the biggest paychecks in the women’s game as Hinako Shibuno earned $1,296,000 for her work at Lancaster Country Club.

Thai veteran Wichanee Meechai, 31, took home the biggest paycheck of her career for her share of sixth.

It’s also worth nothing that every player in the field who missed the cut this week took home $10,000.

Take a look at the complete breakdown of the record $12 million purse:

Pos

Golfer

Score

Earnings

1

Yuka Saso

-4

$2,400,000

2

Hinako Shibuno

-1

$1,296,000

T3

Ally Ewing

E

$664,777

T3

Andrea Lee

E

$664,777

5

Arpichaya Yubol

1

$456,375

T6

Atthaya Thitikul

2

$365,406

T6

Ayaka Furue

2

$365,406

T6

Wichanee Meechai

2

$365,406

T9

Rio Takeda

3

$271,733

T9

Sakura Koiwai

3

$271,733

T9

Minjee Lee

3

$271,733

T12

Hyo Joo Kim

4

$205,709

T12

Ruoning Yin

4

$205,709

T12

Miyu Yamashita

4

$205,709

T12

Jin Hee Im

4

$205,709

T16

Hannah Green

5

$161,841

T16

A Lim Kim

5

$161,841

T16

Mi Hyang Lee

5

$161,841

T19

Jenny Shin

6

$125,829

T19

Charley Hull

6

$125,829

T19

Yan Liu

6

$125,829

T19

Carlota Ciganda

6

$125,829

T19

Chisato Iwai

6

$125,829

T24

Jiwon Jeon

7

$99,078

T24

Wei-Ling Hsu

7

$99,078

T26

Aditi Ashok

8

$86,542

T26

Sophia Popov

8

$86,542

T26

Minbyeol Kim

8

$86,542

T29

Jin Young Ko

9

$68,873

T29

Sarah Kemp

9

$68,873

T29

Pia Babnik

9

$68,873

T29

Albane Valenzuela

9

$68,873

T29

Xiyu Lin

9

$68,873

T29

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

9

$68,873

T29

Su Ji Kim

9

$68,873

T36

Kristen Gillman

10

$54,338

T36

Anna Nordqvist

10

$54,338

T36

Amiyu Ozeki

10

$54,338

T39

Hyun Kyung Park

11

$44,896

T39

Gaby Lopez

11

$44,896

T39

Jiyai Shin

11

$44,896

T39

Yuna Nishimura

11

$44,896

T39

Yui Kawamoto

11

$44,896

T44

Megan Khang

12

$34,495

T44

Mariel Galdiano

12

$34,495

T44

Alison Lee

12

$34,495

T44

Asterisk Talley (a)

12

$0

T44

Megan Schofill (a)

12

$0

T44

Nasa Hataoka

12

$34,495

T44

Catherine Park (a)

12

$0

T51

Gabriela Ruffels

13

$26,595

T51

Haeran Ryu

13

$26,595

T51

Sofia Garcia

13

$26,595

T51

Alexandra Forsterling

13

$26,595

T51

Yuri Yoshida

13

$26,595

T51

Danielle Kang

13

$26,595

T51

Ashleigh Buhai

13

$26,595

T58

Narin An

14

$23,741

T58

Celine Boutier

14

$23,741

T58

Amelia Garvey

14

$23,741

T58

Alana Uriell

14

$23,741

T58

Alexa Pano

14

$23,741

T58

Emily Kristine Pedersen

14

$23,741

T58

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

14

$23,741

T58

Kim Kaufman

14

$23,741

T58

Jeongeun Lee6

14

$23,741

T67

Adela Cernousek (a)

15

$0

T67

Ai Suzuki

15

$22,566

T69

Caroline Inglis

16

$22,095

T69

Madelene Sagstrom

16

$22,095

T69

Marissa Steen

16

$22,095

72

Casandra Alexander

17

$21,625

73

Isi Gabsa

19

$21,390

74

Akie Iwai

21

$21,155

75

Cheyenne Knight

22

$20,920

 

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek