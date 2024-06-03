2024 U.S. Women’s Open prize money payouts at Lancaster Country Club
LANCASTER, Pa. — Yuka Saso has now won $3.4 million in her two U.S. Women’s Open victories. In three years, the winner’s share has more than doubled from $1 million to $2.4 million.
Once again, the second-place finisher at the USWO took home one of the biggest paychecks in the women’s game as Hinako Shibuno earned $1,296,000 for her work at Lancaster Country Club.
Thai veteran Wichanee Meechai, 31, took home the biggest paycheck of her career for her share of sixth.
It’s also worth nothing that every player in the field who missed the cut this week took home $10,000.
Take a look at the complete breakdown of the record $12 million purse:
Pos
Golfer
Score
Earnings
1
Yuka Saso
-4
$2,400,000
2
Hinako Shibuno
-1
$1,296,000
T3
Ally Ewing
E
$664,777
T3
Andrea Lee
E
$664,777
5
Arpichaya Yubol
1
$456,375
T6
Atthaya Thitikul
2
$365,406
T6
Ayaka Furue
2
$365,406
T6
Wichanee Meechai
2
$365,406
T9
Rio Takeda
3
$271,733
T9
Sakura Koiwai
3
$271,733
T9
Minjee Lee
3
$271,733
T12
Hyo Joo Kim
4
$205,709
T12
Ruoning Yin
4
$205,709
T12
Miyu Yamashita
4
$205,709
T12
Jin Hee Im
4
$205,709
T16
Hannah Green
5
$161,841
T16
A Lim Kim
5
$161,841
T16
Mi Hyang Lee
5
$161,841
T19
Jenny Shin
6
$125,829
T19
Charley Hull
6
$125,829
T19
Yan Liu
6
$125,829
T19
Carlota Ciganda
6
$125,829
T19
Chisato Iwai
6
$125,829
T24
Jiwon Jeon
7
$99,078
T24
Wei-Ling Hsu
7
$99,078
T26
Aditi Ashok
8
$86,542
T26
Sophia Popov
8
$86,542
T26
Minbyeol Kim
8
$86,542
T29
Jin Young Ko
9
$68,873
T29
Sarah Kemp
9
$68,873
T29
Pia Babnik
9
$68,873
T29
Albane Valenzuela
9
$68,873
T29
Xiyu Lin
9
$68,873
T29
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
9
$68,873
T29
Su Ji Kim
9
$68,873
T36
Kristen Gillman
10
$54,338
T36
Anna Nordqvist
10
$54,338
T36
Amiyu Ozeki
10
$54,338
T39
Hyun Kyung Park
11
$44,896
T39
Gaby Lopez
11
$44,896
T39
Jiyai Shin
11
$44,896
T39
Yuna Nishimura
11
$44,896
T39
Yui Kawamoto
11
$44,896
T44
Megan Khang
12
$34,495
T44
Mariel Galdiano
12
$34,495
T44
Alison Lee
12
$34,495
T44
Asterisk Talley (a)
12
$0
T44
Megan Schofill (a)
12
$0
T44
Nasa Hataoka
12
$34,495
T44
Catherine Park (a)
12
$0
T51
Gabriela Ruffels
13
$26,595
T51
Haeran Ryu
13
$26,595
T51
Sofia Garcia
13
$26,595
T51
Alexandra Forsterling
13
$26,595
T51
Yuri Yoshida
13
$26,595
T51
Danielle Kang
13
$26,595
T51
Ashleigh Buhai
13
$26,595
T58
Narin An
14
$23,741
T58
Celine Boutier
14
$23,741
T58
Amelia Garvey
14
$23,741
T58
Alana Uriell
14
$23,741
T58
Alexa Pano
14
$23,741
T58
Emily Kristine Pedersen
14
$23,741
T58
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
14
$23,741
T58
Kim Kaufman
14
$23,741
T58
Jeongeun Lee6
14
$23,741
T67
Adela Cernousek (a)
15
$0
T67
Ai Suzuki
15
$22,566
T69
Caroline Inglis
16
$22,095
T69
Madelene Sagstrom
16
$22,095
T69
Marissa Steen
16
$22,095
72
Casandra Alexander
17
$21,625
73
Isi Gabsa
19
$21,390
74
Akie Iwai
21
$21,155
75
Cheyenne Knight
22
$20,920