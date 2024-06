2024 U.P. Track and Field Finals

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2024 U.P. Track and Field Finals were held on Saturday at Flivver Field in Kingsford.

Full results from Superior Timing can be found here.

Below are highlights from some of the events throughout the day:

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJMN - UPMatters.com.