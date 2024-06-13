2024 U.S. Open: How to watch, start times, biggest storylines

The U.S. Open gets underway Thursday morning at Pinehurst Country Club in North Carolina. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler — following his arrest at the PGA Championship last month — remains in the headlines but for good reasons: his dominance.

Scheffler enters as the betting favorite one week after he claimed the Memorial Tournament, his fifth PGA Tour title this year. If his winning ways continue this weekend, he’ll join elite company, as only two other golfers in history have won six or more times in a season since 1983: Tiger Woods (nine, three times) and Vijay Singh (nine in 2004).

His +280 odds (via DraftKings) reflect his recent success, but there are other players worth watching over the coming days.

Here’s what you need to know for the 124th U.S. Open.

2024 U.S. Open

Where: Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, North Carolina

When: Thursday, June 13, through Sunday, June 16

Purse: $20 million ($3.927 million for the winner)

How to watch

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, June 13:

6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on USA

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Peacock

Friday, June 14:

6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on NBC

Saturday, June 15

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on NBC

Sunday, June 16:

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA

12 to 7 p.m. on NBC

Rahm is out of tournament

Jon Rahm withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday afternoon because of an infection in his left foot that led to concerns it could hurt his game.

Rahm, a past Masters champion and former No. 1 player in the world, announced his decision on social media. He said he consulted with doctors and felt withdrawing was best in the long run.

“After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long-term health to withdraw from this week’s US Open Championship,” he said. “To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement! I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I’m sure will be an amazing championship! Hopefully I’ll be back in action sooner than later!"

Rahm arrived at Pinehurst No. 2 wearing a sandal on the foot, hopeful that antibiotics would allow it to heal in time for Thursday’s opening round.

Morikawa getting hot at the right time

Scheffler is the big favorite, but fellow American Collin Morikawa could be primed for the upset. In his last three events — the PGA Championship, the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Memorial — he hasn’t finished worse than tied for fourth.

In the Memorial last week, Scheffler was up four strokes entering the final day but just barely held off a late-charging Morikawa to take the 1-stroke victory.

Morikawa, a two-time major winner, has six top-10 finishes in 2024 but no victories. Will that change this weekend?

Tiger’s time?

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, will be making his first U.S. Open appearance since he missed the cut at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York in 2020. It’s a course he is familiar with, however, as he has played it three times for the U.S. Open: tying for third in 1999, finishing second in 2005 and missing the cut recovering from back surgery in 2014.

He most recently missed the cut at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, last month.

Woods, who lives in Jupiter, Florida, told the media that the high temperatures this week should benefit his game.

“It’s like home,” he said. “Hot and humid is what we deal with every single day at home in Florida, so that’s nothing new. It’s just making sure that I keep hydrated and the mental tax that the heat will bring. It’s going to bring it to all of us, not just me. Everyone is going to be tested.”

Woods will tee off with Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick at 7:29 a.m. ET Thursday.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com