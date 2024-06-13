2024 U.S Open: How to Watch the Golf Championship Live Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Many of the world’s best golfers will convene at North Carolina’s Pinehurst Resort on Thursday morning, kicking off the 124th U.S. Open and the third major championship of the year.

The golf tournament, which runs from June 13-16, will broadcast live across NBC and USA through the weekend. Round 1, which starts at 6:30 a.m. PT on Thursday, will air on USA. NBC will carry the second, third and final rounds on Friday through Sunday.

However, those without cable can stream all the action live online through a variety of live TV streamers. DirecTV Stream and Fubo, carry USA and NBC for all four Rounds. Otherwise, Peacock is the best place to stream NBC for Rounds 2-4.

Once again, eyes will be on Scottie Scheffler, who could potentially leave the tournament with another major under his belt — his sixth victory over nine events. But newcomers such as the newly-minted PGA champion Xander Schauffele and two-time major winner Collin Morikawa are both on a hot streak, giving Scheffler a run for his money.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy is seeking his first major win since the 2014 PGA, Tiger Woods is making his fourth start of the season and Phil Mickelson could complete a career grand slam if he wins the U.S Open.

The best way to tune into all four Rounds of the U.S Open is by signing up for a free trial on DirecTV or Fubo, which carry both USA and NBC. Check out the full U.S Open schedule below, and stream the U.S Open below:

Thursday, June 13

Round 1 USA Telecast 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (USA)

Round 1: 5-8 p.m. (Peacock)

Friday, June 14

Round 2: 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. (Peacock)

Round 2 NBC Telecast: 1-7 p.m. (NBC)

Saturday, June 15

Round 3 USA Telecast: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (USA)

Round 3 NBC Telecast: 12-8 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, June 16

Round 4 USA Telecast: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (USA)

Round 4 NBC Telecast: 12-7 p.m. (NBC)



