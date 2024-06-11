2024 U.S. Open Thursday first-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

The third men’s major championship of the year is here.

The 2024 U.S. Open gets underway Thursday at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. No. 2 will be set up at 7,543 yards and will play to a par of 70. The yardage for each round of the championship will vary due to course setup and conditions.

This is the fourth U.S. Open to be contested at Pinehurst No. 2, with Martin Kaymer taking the title a decade ago by eight shots. Wyndham Clark is the defending champion, winning his first major at Los Angeles Country Club last summer.

The purse hasn’t been announced for this year’s championship, though last year it was $20 million with $4 million going to the winner.

U.S. OPEN: Tournament hub | Hole-by-hole | Field | How to watch

Here are the tee times and pairings for the first round of the 2024 U.S. Open:

Thursday tee times

1st tee

Time Players 6:45 a.m. Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister 6:56 a.m. Frederik Kjettrup, Crhstopher Petefish, Parker Bell 7:07 a.m. Omar Morales, Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis 7:18 a.m. Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo 7:29 a.m. Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia 7:40 a.m. Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka 7:51 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson 8:02 a.m. Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Hojgaard 8:13 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae im 8:24 a.m. Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley 8:35 a.m. Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad, Mac Meissner 8:46 a.m. Isaiah Salinda, Bruan Kim, Jim Herman 8:57 a.m. Carson Schaake, Charles Reiter, Colin Prater 12:30 p.m. Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes 12:41 p.m. Santiago de la Fuente, Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra 12:52 p.m. Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1:03 p.m. Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim 1:14 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler 1:25 p.m. Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark 1:36 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth 1:47 p.m. Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer 1:58 p.m. Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen 2:09 p.m. Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren 2:20 p.m. Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan 2:31 p.m. Taisei Shimizu, Gunnar Broin, Maxwell Moldovan 2:42 p.m. Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin

10th tee

Tee time Players 6:45 a.m. Rico Hoey, Tom KcKibbin, Matteo Manassero 6:56 a.m. Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power 7:07 a.m. S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing 7:18 a.m. Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith 7:29 a.m. Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods 7:40 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley 7:51 a.m. Tony Finau, Ludvig Aberg, Dustin Johnson 8:02 a.m. Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson 8:13 a.m. Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig 8:24 a.m. Ben An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari 8:35 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis 8:46 a.m. Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair 8:57 a.m. Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch 12:30 p.m. Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams 12:41 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson 12:52 p.m. Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk 1:03 p.m. Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes 1:14 p.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge 1:25 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa 1:36 p.m. Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston 1:47 p.m. Gordon Sargent, Jake Knapp, Cameron Young 1:58 p.m. Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott 2:09 p.m. Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Ben James 2:20 p.m. Frankie Capan III, Andy Svoboda, Luke Clanton 2:31 p.m. Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai, Brandon Wu 2:42 p.m. Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black

Thursday’s TV information

USA: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Featured Groups: , USGA App, Peacock, all day

U.S. Open All Access: Peacock, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

First round: Peacock, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, Golf Channel, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek