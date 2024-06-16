2024 U.S. Open Sunday final round tee times, pairings and how to watch
The purse for the 2024 U.S. Open is $21.5 million with $4.3 million going to the winner. It’s the largest major championship purse.
Here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
Sunday tee times
Pairings and starting times for the final round of the U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/lWulb6uMj0
— PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 16, 2024
Sunday’s TV information
Golf Channel: Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET
Featured Groups, usopen.com, USGA App, Peacock, all day
Peacock: U.S. Open All Access, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET
USA: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET
NBC: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET
Golf Channel: Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET