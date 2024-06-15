2024 U.S. Open Saturday third round tee times, pairings and how to watch

After 36 holes of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, tournament debutant Ludvig Aberg holds the outright lead at 5 under thanks to rounds of 66-69. The Swedish star missed the cut at the PGA Championship last month.

Bryson DeChambeau (67-69), Thomas Detry (69-67) and Patrick Cantlay (65-71) are tied for second at 4 under while Rory McIlroy (65-72), Tony Finau (68-69) and Matthieu Pavon (67-70) sit at 3 under, T-5.

The purse for the 2024 U.S. Open is $21.5 million with $4.3 million going to the winner. It’s the largest major championship purse.

U.S. OPEN: Leaderboard | Hole-by-hole | How to watch

Here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

Saturday tee times

1st tee

Third-round tee times at the 2024 U.S. Open: pic.twitter.com/CVy0JY0O68 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 15, 2024

Saturday’s TV information

Golf Channel: Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET

Featured Groups, , USGA App, Peacock, all day

Peacock: U.S. Open All Access, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

USA: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET

NBC: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Golf Channel: Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek