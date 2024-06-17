2024 U.S. Open prize money payouts for each player at Pinehurst No. 2

PINEHURST, N.C. — Bryson DeChambeau said he was going to celebrate winning the 124th U.S. Open with some chocolate milk. He can afford to buy a whole lot of it after winning $4.3 million, the richest winner’s prize in U.S. Open history.

The difference between first and second were a couple of short putts that Rory McIlroy missed on the 16th and 18th hole but it amounted to nearly $2 million — the payday differential between first and second.

In terms of payouts, Jackson Suber was the last man in the field after Jon Rahm withdrew with an injury and he made the cut. He struggled on the weekend and finished 73rd but still banked $39,113. Not bad for four days of getting to play golf at Pinehurst No. 2 when you’re a second-year Korn Ferry Tour member. And then there’s the amateurs, who went home with memories that will last a lifetime and experience that will help in future tournaments, but you wonder if Neal Shipley, who as low am was T-26 alongside Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton and Tom Kim, wouldn’t mind a check for $153,281, the amount the pros who finished T-26 took home. The way he’s played at the Masters and U.S. Open as an amateur bodes well for his accountant being kept busy in the future, but you never know.

Here’s a closer look at how much each player who made the cut in the 156-man field earned from a purse of $21.5 million.

U.S. Open prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Bryson DeChambeau -6 $4,300,000 2 Rory McIlroy -5 $2,322,000 T3 Patrick Cantlay -4 $1,229,051 T3 Tony Finau -4 $1,229,051 5 Matthieu Pavon -3 $843,765 6 Hideki Matsuyama -2 $748,154 T7 Russell Henley -1 $639,289 T7 Xander Schauffele -1 $639,289 T9 Sam Burns E $502,391 T9 Corey Conners E $502,391 T9 Davis Thompson E $502,391 T12 Sergio García 1 $409,279 T12 Ludvig Aberg 1 $409,279 T14 Collin Morikawa 2 $351,370 T14 Thomas Detry 2 $351,370 T16 Tommy Fleetwood 3 $299,218 T16 Akshay Bhatia 3 $299,218 T16 Taylor Pendrith 3 $299,218 T19 Aaron Rai 4 $255,759 T19 Shane Lowry 4 $255,759 T21 Max Greyserman 5 $203,607 T21 Stephan Jaeger 5 $203,607 T21 Min Woo Lee 5 $203,607 T21 Daniel Berger 5 $203,607 T21 Brian Harman 5 $203,607 T26 Brooks Koepka 6 $153,281 T26 Neal Shipley 6 $0 T26 Zac Blair 6 $153,281 T26 Tom Kim 6 $153,281 T26 Tyrrell Hatton 6 $153,281 T26 Chris Kirk 6 $153,281 T32 Cameron Smith 7 $110,894 T32 Sahith Theegala 7 $110,894 T32 S.W. Kim 7 $110,894 T32 Isaiah Salinda 7 $110,894 T32 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7 $110,894 T32 J.T. Poston 7 $110,894 T32 Keegan Bradley 7 $110,894 T32 Adam Scott 7 $110,894 T32 Denny McCarthy 7 $110,894 T41 Tom McKibbin 8 $72,305 T41 Tim Widing 8 $72,305 T41 Emiliano Grillo 8 $72,305 T41 Harris English 8 $72,305 T41 Sscottie Scheffler 8 $72,305 T41 Jordan Spieth 8 $72,305 T41 Billy Horschel 8 $72,305 T41 Frankie Capan III 8 $72,305 T41 Luke Clanton 8 $0 T50 Justin Lower 9 $51,065 T50 Matt Kuchar 9 $51,065 T50 Nicolai Hojgaard 9 $51,065 T50 Mark Hubbard 9 $51,065 54 Nico Echavarria 10 $47,370 55 David Puig 11 $46,501 T56 S.H. Kim 12 $42,155 T56 Ryan Fox 12 $42,155 T56 Greyson Sigg 12 $42,155 T56 Adam Svensson 12 $42,155 T56 Wyndham Clark 12 $42,155 T56 Sepp Straka 12 $42,155 T56 Ben Kohles 12 $42,155 T56 Brian Campbell 12 $42,155 T64 Francesco Molinari 13 $41,286 T64 Matt Fitzpatrick 13 $41,286 T64 Martin Kaymer 13 $41,286 T67 Cameron Young 14 $41,068 T67 Brendon Todd 14 $41,068 69 Dean Burmester 15 $40,417 T70 Brandon Wu 16 $39,982 T70 Gunnar Broin 16 $0 72 Sam Bennett 17 $39,548 73 Jackson Suber 18 $39,113 74 Austin Eckroat 20 $38,678

