Advertisement

2024 U.S. Open prize money payouts for each player at Pinehurst No. 2

adam schupak
·4 min read

PINEHURST, N.C. — Bryson DeChambeau said he was going to celebrate winning the 124th U.S. Open with some chocolate milk. He can afford to buy a whole lot of it after winning $4.3 million, the richest winner’s prize in U.S. Open history.

The difference between first and second were a couple of short putts that Rory McIlroy missed on the 16th and 18th hole but it amounted to nearly $2 million — the payday differential between first and second.

In terms of payouts, Jackson Suber was the last man in the field after Jon Rahm withdrew with an injury and he made the cut. He struggled on the weekend and finished 73rd but still banked $39,113. Not bad for four days of getting to play golf at Pinehurst No. 2 when you’re a second-year Korn Ferry Tour member. And then there’s the amateurs, who went home with memories that will last a lifetime and experience that will help in future tournaments, but you wonder if Neal Shipley, who as low am was T-26 alongside Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton and Tom Kim, wouldn’t mind a check for $153,281, the amount the pros who finished T-26 took home. The way he’s played at the Masters and U.S. Open as an amateur bodes well for his accountant being kept busy in the future, but you never know.

Here’s a closer look at how much each player who made the cut in the 156-man field earned from a purse of $21.5 million.

U.S. Open prize money payouts

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Bryson DeChambeau

-6

$4,300,000

2

Rory McIlroy

-5

$2,322,000

T3

Patrick Cantlay

-4

$1,229,051

T3

Tony Finau

-4

$1,229,051

5

Matthieu Pavon

-3

$843,765

6

Hideki Matsuyama

-2

$748,154

T7

Russell Henley

-1

$639,289

T7

Xander Schauffele

-1

$639,289

T9

Sam Burns

E

$502,391

T9

Corey Conners

E

$502,391

T9

Davis Thompson

E

$502,391

T12

Sergio García

1

$409,279

T12

Ludvig Aberg

1

$409,279

T14

Collin Morikawa

2

$351,370

T14

Thomas Detry

2

$351,370

T16

Tommy Fleetwood

3

$299,218

T16

Akshay Bhatia

3

$299,218

T16

Taylor Pendrith

3

$299,218

T19

Aaron Rai

4

$255,759

T19

Shane Lowry

4

$255,759

T21

Max Greyserman

5

$203,607

T21

Stephan Jaeger

5

$203,607

T21

Min Woo Lee

5

$203,607

T21

Daniel Berger

5

$203,607

T21

Brian Harman

5

$203,607

T26

Brooks Koepka

6

$153,281

T26

Neal Shipley

6

$0

T26

Zac Blair

6

$153,281

T26

Tom Kim

6

$153,281

T26

Tyrrell Hatton

6

$153,281

T26

Chris Kirk

6

$153,281

T32

Cameron Smith

7

$110,894

T32

Sahith Theegala

7

$110,894

T32

S.W. Kim

7

$110,894

T32

Isaiah Salinda

7

$110,894

T32

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7

$110,894

T32

J.T. Poston

7

$110,894

T32

Keegan Bradley

7

$110,894

T32

Adam Scott

7

$110,894

T32

Denny McCarthy

7

$110,894

T41

Tom McKibbin

8

$72,305

T41

Tim Widing

8

$72,305

T41

Emiliano Grillo

8

$72,305

T41

Harris English

8

$72,305

T41

Sscottie Scheffler

8

$72,305

T41

Jordan Spieth

8

$72,305

T41

Billy Horschel

8

$72,305

T41

Frankie Capan III

8

$72,305

T41

Luke Clanton

8

$0

T50

Justin Lower

9

$51,065

T50

Matt Kuchar

9

$51,065

T50

Nicolai Hojgaard

9

$51,065

T50

Mark Hubbard

9

$51,065

54

Nico Echavarria

10

$47,370

55

David Puig

11

$46,501

T56

S.H. Kim

12

$42,155

T56

Ryan Fox

12

$42,155

T56

Greyson Sigg

12

$42,155

T56

Adam Svensson

12

$42,155

T56

Wyndham Clark

12

$42,155

T56

Sepp Straka

12

$42,155

T56

Ben Kohles

12

$42,155

T56

Brian Campbell

12

$42,155

T64

Francesco Molinari

13

$41,286

T64

Matt Fitzpatrick

13

$41,286

T64

Martin Kaymer

13

$41,286

T67

Cameron Young

14

$41,068

T67

Brendon Todd

14

$41,068

69

Dean Burmester

15

$40,417

T70

Brandon Wu

16

$39,982

T70

Gunnar Broin

16

$0

72

Sam Bennett

17

$39,548

73

Jackson Suber

18

$39,113

74

Austin Eckroat

20

$38,678

 

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek