2024 U.S. Open prize money payouts for each player at Pinehurst No. 2
PINEHURST, N.C. — Bryson DeChambeau said he was going to celebrate winning the 124th U.S. Open with some chocolate milk. He can afford to buy a whole lot of it after winning $4.3 million, the richest winner’s prize in U.S. Open history.
The difference between first and second were a couple of short putts that Rory McIlroy missed on the 16th and 18th hole but it amounted to nearly $2 million — the payday differential between first and second.
In terms of payouts, Jackson Suber was the last man in the field after Jon Rahm withdrew with an injury and he made the cut. He struggled on the weekend and finished 73rd but still banked $39,113. Not bad for four days of getting to play golf at Pinehurst No. 2 when you’re a second-year Korn Ferry Tour member. And then there’s the amateurs, who went home with memories that will last a lifetime and experience that will help in future tournaments, but you wonder if Neal Shipley, who as low am was T-26 alongside Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton and Tom Kim, wouldn’t mind a check for $153,281, the amount the pros who finished T-26 took home. The way he’s played at the Masters and U.S. Open as an amateur bodes well for his accountant being kept busy in the future, but you never know.
Here’s a closer look at how much each player who made the cut in the 156-man field earned from a purse of $21.5 million.
U.S. Open prize money payouts
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Bryson DeChambeau
-6
$4,300,000
2
Rory McIlroy
-5
$2,322,000
T3
Patrick Cantlay
-4
$1,229,051
T3
Tony Finau
-4
$1,229,051
5
Matthieu Pavon
-3
$843,765
6
Hideki Matsuyama
-2
$748,154
T7
Russell Henley
-1
$639,289
T7
Xander Schauffele
-1
$639,289
T9
Sam Burns
E
$502,391
T9
Corey Conners
E
$502,391
T9
Davis Thompson
E
$502,391
T12
Sergio García
1
$409,279
T12
Ludvig Aberg
1
$409,279
T14
Collin Morikawa
2
$351,370
T14
Thomas Detry
2
$351,370
T16
Tommy Fleetwood
3
$299,218
T16
Akshay Bhatia
3
$299,218
T16
Taylor Pendrith
3
$299,218
T19
Aaron Rai
4
$255,759
T19
Shane Lowry
4
$255,759
T21
Max Greyserman
5
$203,607
T21
Stephan Jaeger
5
$203,607
T21
Min Woo Lee
5
$203,607
T21
Daniel Berger
5
$203,607
T21
Brian Harman
5
$203,607
T26
Brooks Koepka
6
$153,281
T26
Neal Shipley
6
$0
T26
Zac Blair
6
$153,281
T26
Tom Kim
6
$153,281
T26
Tyrrell Hatton
6
$153,281
T26
Chris Kirk
6
$153,281
T32
Cameron Smith
7
$110,894
T32
Sahith Theegala
7
$110,894
T32
S.W. Kim
7
$110,894
T32
Isaiah Salinda
7
$110,894
T32
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
7
$110,894
T32
J.T. Poston
7
$110,894
T32
Keegan Bradley
7
$110,894
T32
Adam Scott
7
$110,894
T32
Denny McCarthy
7
$110,894
T41
Tom McKibbin
8
$72,305
T41
Tim Widing
8
$72,305
T41
Emiliano Grillo
8
$72,305
T41
Harris English
8
$72,305
T41
Sscottie Scheffler
8
$72,305
T41
Jordan Spieth
8
$72,305
T41
Billy Horschel
8
$72,305
T41
Frankie Capan III
8
$72,305
T41
Luke Clanton
8
$0
T50
Justin Lower
9
$51,065
T50
Matt Kuchar
9
$51,065
T50
Nicolai Hojgaard
9
$51,065
T50
Mark Hubbard
9
$51,065
54
Nico Echavarria
10
$47,370
55
David Puig
11
$46,501
T56
S.H. Kim
12
$42,155
T56
Ryan Fox
12
$42,155
T56
Greyson Sigg
12
$42,155
T56
Adam Svensson
12
$42,155
T56
Wyndham Clark
12
$42,155
T56
Sepp Straka
12
$42,155
T56
Ben Kohles
12
$42,155
T56
Brian Campbell
12
$42,155
T64
Francesco Molinari
13
$41,286
T64
Matt Fitzpatrick
13
$41,286
T64
Martin Kaymer
13
$41,286
T67
Cameron Young
14
$41,068
T67
Brendon Todd
14
$41,068
69
Dean Burmester
15
$40,417
T70
Brandon Wu
16
$39,982
T70
Gunnar Broin
16
$0
72
Sam Bennett
17
$39,548
73
Jackson Suber
18
$39,113
74
Austin Eckroat
20
$38,678