Advertisement

2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 features a record purse. Here’s the breakdown

tim schmitt
·2 min read

PINEHURST, N.C. — It pays to be the national champion, and the USGA announced just how much on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Mike Whan, the CEO of the United States Golf Association, announced that the purse for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 was going up to $21.5 million, a $1.5 million increase from last year. In addition, the winner will take home $4.3 million, up from $4 million in 2023.

To put this in perspective, the winner of the first U.S. Open in 1895 took home $150.

U.S. OPENTournament hub | Hole-by-hole | Odds, picks | How to watch

In addition, every player will make at least $10,000, as players who miss the cut will pocket that amount.

Here’s a look at the complete breakdown.

2024 U.S. Open purse breakdown

Position

Earnings

1

$4,300,000

2

$2,322,000

3

$1,445,062

4

$1,013,040

5

$843,765

6

$748,154

7

$674,491

8

$604,086

9

$546,720

10

$502,174

11

$458,280

12

$423,729

13

$394,829

14

$364,407

15

$338,332

16

$316,602

17

$299,218

18

$281,834

19

$264,450

20

$247,067

21

$232,073

22

$217,080

23

$202,521

24

$189,048

25

$177,314

26

$167,319

27

$159,713

28

$152,977

29

$146,458

30

$139,939

31

$133,420

32

$126,901

33

$120,382

34

$114,515

35

$109,735

36

$104,954

37

$100,391

38

$96,045

39

$91,699

40

$87,353

41

$83,007

42

$78,661

43

$74,315

44

$69,969

45

$65,623

46

$61,712

47

$57,801

48

$54,107

49

$51,934

50

$49,761

51

$48,457

52

$47,370

53

$46,501

54

$46,067

55

$45,632

56

$45,197

57

$44,763

58

$44,328

59

$43,894

60

$43,459

61

$43,024

62

$42,590

63

$42,155

64

$41,721

65

$41,286

66

$40,851

67

$40,417

68

$39,982

69

$39,548

70

$39,113

71

$38,678

 

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek