2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 features a record purse. Here’s the breakdown

PINEHURST, N.C. — It pays to be the national champion, and the USGA announced just how much on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Mike Whan, the CEO of the United States Golf Association, announced that the purse for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 was going up to $21.5 million, a $1.5 million increase from last year. In addition, the winner will take home $4.3 million, up from $4 million in 2023.

To put this in perspective, the winner of the first U.S. Open in 1895 took home $150.

U.S. OPEN: Tournament hub | Hole-by-hole | Odds, picks | How to watch

In addition, every player will make at least $10,000, as players who miss the cut will pocket that amount.

Here’s a look at the complete breakdown.

2024 U.S. Open purse breakdown

Position Earnings 1 $4,300,000 2 $2,322,000 3 $1,445,062 4 $1,013,040 5 $843,765 6 $748,154 7 $674,491 8 $604,086 9 $546,720 10 $502,174 11 $458,280 12 $423,729 13 $394,829 14 $364,407 15 $338,332 16 $316,602 17 $299,218 18 $281,834 19 $264,450 20 $247,067 21 $232,073 22 $217,080 23 $202,521 24 $189,048 25 $177,314 26 $167,319 27 $159,713 28 $152,977 29 $146,458 30 $139,939 31 $133,420 32 $126,901 33 $120,382 34 $114,515 35 $109,735 36 $104,954 37 $100,391 38 $96,045 39 $91,699 40 $87,353 41 $83,007 42 $78,661 43 $74,315 44 $69,969 45 $65,623 46 $61,712 47 $57,801 48 $54,107 49 $51,934 50 $49,761 51 $48,457 52 $47,370 53 $46,501 54 $46,067 55 $45,632 56 $45,197 57 $44,763 58 $44,328 59 $43,894 60 $43,459 61 $43,024 62 $42,590 63 $42,155 64 $41,721 65 $41,286 66 $40,851 67 $40,417 68 $39,982 69 $39,548 70 $39,113 71 $38,678

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek