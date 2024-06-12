2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 to feature record purse, first-place prize money

The U.S. Open had the largest purse of the four men’s major championships in 2023, and that amount is going up in 2024.

Mike Whan, the CEO of the United States Golf Association, announced Wednesday the purse for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 was going up to $21.5 million, a $1.5 million increase from last year. In addition, the winner will take home $4.3 million, up from $4 million in 2023.

The winner of the first U.S. Open in 1895 took home $150.

In addition, every player will make at least $10,000, as players who miss the cut will pocket that amount.

At the Masters, the purse was $20 million with $3.6 going to the winner, Scottie Scheffler. The PGA Championship had a record purse of $18.5 million, with Xander Schauffele taking home $3.33 million.

The purse for the 2023 Open Championship was $16.5 million, and the 2024 purse has yet to be announced.

Only the Players Championship has a bigger purse on the PGA Tour.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek