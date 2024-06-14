2024 U.S. Open: Patrick Cantlay’s golf equipment at Pinehurst
A complete list of the golf equipment Patrick Cantlay is using at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2:
DRIVER: Titleist GT2 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TSR2+ (14.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70X shaft; Titleist TS2 (21 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80X shaft
IRONS: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46, 52 degrees), SM9 (56 degrees bent to 57 and 60 degrees bent to 61), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Phantom X5
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing)