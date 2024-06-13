2024 U.S. Open Friday second round tee times, pairings and how to watch

The first round of the 2024 U.S. Open is in the books.

Patrick Cantlay, who has struggled in recent months, opened at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina in 5-under 65, his best score in more than four months. Rory McIlroy, the 2011 U.S. Open champ, birdied two of his final three holes to tie Cantlay at 5 under.

Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg shot 4 under. Bryson DeChambeau shot 3 under and is again on the first page of the leaderboard at a major.

The purse for the 2024 U.S. Open is $21.5 million with $4.3 million going to the winner. It’s the largest major championship purse.

U.S. OPEN: Leaderboard | Hole-by-hole | How to watch

As for Friday’s tee times, the top three players in the world tee off No. 10 at 7:29 a.m. ET on Friday with Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and McIlroy. Cantlay goes in the afternoon at 1:25 p.m. ET off the first, and the group before him at 1:14 p.m. features Tiger Woods, who opened in 4-over 74.

Here are the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2024 U.S. Open:

Friday tee times

1st tee

Time Players 6:45 a.m. Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams 6:56 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson 7:07 a.m. Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk 7:18 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes 7:29 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge 7:40 a.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa 7:51 a.m. Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston 8:02 a.m. Gordon Sargent, Jake Knapp, Cameron Young 8:13 a.m. Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott 8:24 a.m. Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Ben James 8:35 a.m. Frankie Capan III, Andy Svoboda, Luke Clanton 8:46 a.m. Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai, Brandon Wu 8:57 a.m. Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black 12:30 p.m. Rico Hoey, Tom KcKibbin, Matteo Manassero 12:41 p.m. Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power 12:52 p.m. S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing 1:03 p.m. Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith 1:14 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods 1:25 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley 1:36 p.m. Tony Finau, Ludvig Aberg, Dustin Johnson 1:47 p.m. Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson 1:58 p.m. Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig 2:09 p.m. Ben An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari 2:20 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis 2:31 p.m. Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair 2:42 p.m. Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch

10th tee

Tee time Players 6:45 a.m. Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes 6:56 a.m. Santiago de la Fuente, Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra 7:07 a.m. Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7:18 a.m. Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim 7:29 a.m. Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler 7:40 a.m. Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark 7:51 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Jackson Suber, Jordan Spieth 8:02 a.m. Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer 8:13 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen 8:24 a.m. Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren 8:35 a.m. Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan 8:46 a.m. Taisei Shimizu, Gunnar Broin, Maxwell Moldovan 8:57 a.m. Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin 12:30 p.m. Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister 12:41 p.m. Frederik Kjettrup, Christopher Petefish, Parker Bell 12:52 p.m. Omar Morales, Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis 1:03 p.m. Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo 1:14 p.m. Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia 1:25 p.m. Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka 1:36 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson 1:47 p.m. Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Hojgaard 1:58 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae im 2:09 p.m. Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley 2:20 p.m. Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad, Mac Meissner 2:31 p.m. Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim, Jim Herman 2:42 p.m. Carson Schaake, Charles Reiter, Colin Prater

Friday’s TV information

Peacock: 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Groups: , USGA App, Peacock, all day

U.S. Open All Access: Peacock, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NBC: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Peacock: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Golf Central: Live From the U.S. Open, Golf Channel, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek