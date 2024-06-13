2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly Preview: Contenders in the 400m IM







Some of swimming's familiar names in the 400-meter IM will be pitted against each other in less-than-a-week's time at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming presented by Lilly. The nine-day competition will decide the 52-person U.S. Olympic Team for the 2024 Olympic Games Paris.

Here are some of the headlining athletes who will take a swing at Olympic qualification this summer.

Men’s 400m IM

Prelims: June 15 • Finals: June 16

Last Olympic Trials saw a three-way nailbiter between Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, and Carson Foster going stroke-for-stroke in the final few meters until Kalisz and Litherland ultimately finished 1-2 and went on to repeat the result in Tokyo. The Kalisz/Litherland/Foster trio will be in contention again at the upcoming Trials, and will also have to keep an eye on David Johnston, who threw down a 4:12.51 at the February World Aquatics Championships.

Women’s 400m IM

Prelims: June 17 • Finals: June 17

Gator Swim Club’s Emma Weyant took the Trials 400 IM title back in 2021, and comes into Indianapolis as one of the marquee contenders, alongside the 2023 world junior champion in Leah Hayes and 2024 Olympic qualifier (open water) in Katie Grimes. Weyant enters as perhaps the most decorated 400 IM’er in the field with her 2022 World Championships bronze and 2021 Olympic silver, but narrowly missed the World Championships team in 2023, which creates an intriguing comeback opportunity for the Florida Gator this year

For more on the competition, visit www.usaswimming.org/Trials.





