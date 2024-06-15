2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly History: Women's 100m Freestyle







Pictured: Abbey Weitzeil

Data courtesy of: Ty Gibbs and Corey Manely

The women’s 100-meter freestyle includes many of the Olympians also vying for a Paris Olympic spot in the 50m freestyle. Top-10 athletes in both events include Kate Douglass (seated first in both), Abbey Weitzeil, Torri Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Simone Manuel, and Olivia Smoliga.

The last three Olympic Trials had consistent drops between finals and making the team, which could help predict how fast athletes will have to swim once they make top-8. In 2012, 2016, and 2020 there was an approximate drop between .4-.5 seconds. Looking at semifinal qualifiers between 2008 and 2020, there has been a consistent drop between .05-.1 seconds.

If these trends continue, we are looking at semifinalist qualifiers ranging between 55.12 and 55.27. Once athletes qualify for the final heat, trends from 2012 indicate we will see a drop of .4-.5 seconds. With so many all-star athletes competing this year, and the ability to claim the top-four spots to the Paris Olympic Team, it will be a race to the finish line.

For more on the competition, visit www.usaswimming.org/Trials.







