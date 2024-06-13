2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly History: Men's 100m Freestyle







Pictured: Jack Alexy

Data courtesy of: Ty Gibbs and Corey Manely

One of the premier events at U.S. Olympic Team Trials, presented by Lilly will be the men’s 100-meter freestyle (prelims/semifinals on Tuesday, June 18 and finals on Wednesday, June 19). Currently, only three athletes are seated with times faster than what qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which is especially exciting since the top four athletes will be named to the Paris Olympic Team to participate in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

In 2020, it took 48.73 to make the final heat of eight swimmers. With the event stacked with numerous USA Swimming National Team athletes, the semifinal race on Wednesday evening will require everyone to race close to their best times. To show how competitive it will be: the first 13 swimmers are all USA Swimming National Team athletes.

Reigning Tokyo champion Caeleb Dressel is seated tenth while 2023 World Aquatics Championship silver medalist Jack Alexy is first. The race also includes Tokyo Olympians Ryan Held (seated first in the men’s 50m freestyle), Drew Kibler, and Brooks Curry. Currently, Brett Pinfold is seated 18th with a time of 48.73, which means anything could happen.

For more on the competition, visit www.usaswimming.org/Trials.







