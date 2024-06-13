2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly Preview: Kate Douglass Eyes 200m Breaststroke Podium







The women's 200-meter Breaststroke featured one of the more memorable moments of the 2023-2024 swim season: Kate Douglass' American Record at the TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville. The 2:19.30 performance was an incredible feat and will make her one of the favorites in the event at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming presented by Lilly, which takes place June 15-23 in Indianapolis.

The men's event features a heavy veteran presence. No swimmer over the age of 29 years and 244 days has represented the U.S. in the event at the Olympic Games. If Nic Fink, Cody Miller, Will Licon, or Chase Kalisz qualiify, they will be the oldest athlete to swim the event for the U.S. in Olympic history.

A more in-depth look at the events:

Men’s 200m Breaststroke

Prelims/Semis: June 18 • Finals: June 19

In recent years, 2024 World Championships bronze medalist, Nic Fink, has been at the forefront of the event in the United States. However, U.S. National Teamer Matt Fallon has put his talents on display since winning the U.S. national title and a World Championships bronze medal in the event in 2023, and the TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio title this past April. Together, they should create an intriguing matchup alongside Jake Foster, whose 200 Breast résumé is highlighted by a 2023 Pan American Games title and fourth-place efforts at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships.

Women’s 200m Breaststroke

Prelims/Semis: June 19 • Finals: June 20

Kate Douglass sent the swim community into a frenzy when she popped off an American-Record time of 2:19.30 at the January TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville. Given the time of heavy training, the swim marked just the second time since 1991 where a female American Record had been set in the month of January. Indiana’s hometown hero in Lilly King will once again be a name to watch, as she comes into the competition as the second-fastest American in the event this season and the reigning Olympic silver medalist.

For more on the competition, visit www.usaswimming.org/Trials.






