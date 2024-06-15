2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly History: Women's 100m Butterfly







Pictured: Torri Huske

Data courtesy of: Ty Gibbs and Corey Manely

The women’s 100-meter butterfly will be a race to finish with the USA Swimming National Team athletes vying to claim a spot on the 2024 Paris Olympic Team.

This year at U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming, presented by Lilly current American record holder Torri Huske will look to claim another first-place finish in the event after placing first at the 2020 Trials and fourth at the Tokyo Games. Followed by less than a second includes Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith, and Claire Curzan. Walsh is fresh off a dominating NCAA championship season, where her collegiate team won the title for the fourth time in a row. Smith, who is a leading competitor in numerous events with the accolades to prove it, is currently seated third and has a real shot at making the team if she decides to swim it. Seated in fourth place is Curzan, a young up-and-coming athlete who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo and claimed a silver medal in the 4x100m medley relay.

Huske, Walsh, and Smith are all currently seated under the time which qualified for the Tokyo Games, showcasing the debt the women have on this event. As one of the faster races, anyone could claim a spot on the Olympic Team.

For more on the competition, visit www.usaswimming.org/Trials.







