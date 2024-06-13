2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly History: Men's 50m Freestyle







Pictured: Ryan Held

Data courtesy of: Ty Gibbs and Corey Manely

Also known as the “Splash and Dash” event, the 50-Meter Freestyle will bring excitement to Lucas Oil Stadium as athletes compete to make the 2024 Paris Olympic Team. Looking at the history of the men’s event since 2000, the stakes are high as athletes look to best their competitors in the fastest race of the meet.

Currently, 28 men are seated with times faster than what made top 16, or semifinals, in the event in 2020. Out of those 28, 12 are current USA Swimming National Team athletes. Ryan Held is seated first with up-and-comer and 2023 World Aquatics Championships silver medalist Jack Alexy close behind by .07 seconds. Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel is looking to make a splash and claim a spot on the Olympic Team after a two-year comeback story.

If historical data tells us anything, it’s going to take going faster than 22.43 in prelims on to qualify for semifinals. With so much on the line, it could be anyone’s race. Watch prelims and semifinals on Thursday, June 20 and finals on Friday, June 21.

For more on the competition, visit www.usaswimming.org/Trials.





