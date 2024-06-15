2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly History: Women's 100m Backstroke







Pictured: Regan Smith

Data courtesy of: Ty Gibbs and Corey Manely

Prior world record and current American record holder Regan Smith is looking to claim another spot in history as she competes in the women’s 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming, presented by Lilly. Seated close behind her include Katharine Berkoff, Claire Curzan, Olivia Smoliga, and Isabelle Stadden.

Prior to 2008, there was an approximate two second drop between qualifying for semifinals and the Olympic Team. Looking at semifinalists to athletes who made the team, there was an approximate drop of three seconds in 2008, 2012, and 2016. In 2020, swimmers swam approximately two and a half seconds faster.

If we look at our current qualifiers and what to expect this year, athletes will be racing more for placement than for time. There are already three qualifiers who have times faster than what qualified to compete in the event in 2020, with Smith over a second faster. If trends continue, athletes will have to swim 2 and a half to three seconds faster than the eighth-place finisher.

