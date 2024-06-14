2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly History: Men's 100m Breaststroke







Pictured: Nic Fink

Data courtesy of: Ty Gibbs and Corey Manely

At the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming, Michael Andrew claimed an American record in the men’s 100m breaststroke during prelims, setting the stage for the rest of the competitors fighting to make semifinals. The last athlete who qualified for semifinals, or placed 16th, swam 1:00.81 in prelims.

Those who qualified for finals, or placed first through eighth from the semifinal heats, went 1:00.36 or quicker. Compared to 2016 where making the top eight spot was six one-hundredths quicker (1:00.30), qualifying to make the Olympic Team was significantly harder. Starting in 2000, the time to make the Team has continued to drop, peaking with 58.74 in Omaha (2020).

Currently, there is only one swimmer with a time faster than what qualified for the Tokyo Games. Veteran swimmer and Tokyo Olympian in the 200m breaststroke Nic Fink is looking to come back from a third-place finish at the 2016 Trials, missing out on swimming one of his premier events at the Games. Trailing approximately a full second behind Fink include Josh Matheny, Noah Nichols, Jake Foster and Michael Andrew.

All athletes will have to swim close to their best times to qualify for the final heat, set to air live on NBC on Sunday, June 16.

For more on the competition, visit www.usaswimming.org/Trials.







