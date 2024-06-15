2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly History: Women's 100m Breaststroke







Pictured: Lilly King

Data courtesy of: Ty Gibbs and Corey Manely

USA Swimming athletes have a rich history in the women’s breaststroke events, with Lilly King historically leading the charge. In 2020, Lydia Jacoby shocked the world as she claimed a second-place finish at Olympic Trials, and later secured a gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

Since 2000, there has been a steady decline in the time it takes for athletes to qualify for the final heat at Olympic Trials. From 2000-2004, 2004-2008, and 2016-2020, there was an approximate half a second drop every four years. If the trend continues, we can look to expect women swimmers to swim between 1:06.70 and 1:07.20.

With the two athletes who represented the Americans in Tokyo also seated first and second at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming, presented by Lilly, it will be a tough race for anyone else looking to claim a spot on the 2024 Paris Games. There are numerous athletes who have a shot, including current American record holder in the 200m breaststroke Kate Douglass.

For more on the competition, visit www.usaswimming.org/Trials.








