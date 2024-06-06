2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly Preview: Tough Battles to Come in 100-meter Backstroke







The 100-meter backstroke has long been one of the best swimming events in international competition for the United States. In Olympic Games history, the U.S. men have collected 38 total medals, while the next-closest nation is Japan, with seven. The U.S. women have continued the trend, racking up 24 total medals, with Great Britain and East Germany being next in line with seven.

With the U.S. Olympic Team Trials presented by Lilly taking place June 15-23 to decide the roster for this year’s U.S. Olympic Swim Team, here is a look at the matchups in the heavily-contested 100m backstroke.

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Prelims/Semis: June 16 • Finals: June 17

Since qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games together, Hunter Armstrong and Ryan Murphy have seemingly controlled the event together in domestic competitions. Armstrong will by vying for his second Olympic Team while Murphy will look to join decorated territory as a three-time Olympian — a mark that only 14 American male swimmers have reached entering the competition. Additional challengers in the event include the versatile talent, Shaine Casas, and 2024 World Aquatics Championships finalist, Jack Aikins.

Women’s 100m Backstroke

Prelims/Semis: June 17 • Finals: June 18

Pressure has been boiling in the U.S. women’s 100 Backstroke field since the Tokyo Olympic Games. Regan Smith, Katharine Berkoff and Claire Curzan have all won World Championships medals since 2022. Tokyo Olympians, Olivia Smoliga, and Rhyan White, will make a strong push as well, while National Junior Team products, such as Josephine Fuller and Leah Shackley, have put themselves into the mix with top-20 rankings in the world this year. One of the “must-watch” events at the previous Olympic Trials, this year’s race will be sure to have fans on the edge of their seats this year in Indianapolis.

For more on the competition, visit www.usaswimming.org/Trials.





