2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly Preview: A Look at the 200m IM







Whether swim fans look at the dominance of Virginia Cavalier teammates Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh, or multi-time U.S. National Team selections Chase Kalisz and Carson Foster, the 200-meter IM field at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming presented by Lilly is set to feature star power and unique storylines.

Here is what fans can expect:

Men’s 200m IM

Prelims/Semis: June 20 • Finals: June 21

U.S. National Team member, Shaine Casas, ended the 2023 calendar year with an incredible 200 IM performance, going 1:56.06 at the December Toyota U.S. Open. As of March 2024, the swim is the fastest American performance of the 2023-2024 season by nearly a full second. Casas’ versatility makes his 200 IM a sight to see, and he should have an intriguing matchup with his Longhorn Aquatics teammate and the 2024 World Aquatics Championships silver medalist in Foster.

Women’s 200m IM

Prelims/Semis: June 21 • Finals: June 22

The women’s 200 IM was one of the most nerve-wracking races of Trials in 2021, with 0.04 seconds separating first and third place. The University of Virginia tandem of Walsh and Douglass came away with Olympic qualification (Walsh did so in a meet-record time) and will once again look to be two of the fiercest competitors this year. Torri Huske will be in consideration as well, having posted an impressive 2:08.83 to earn her the win at the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont this past March.

For more on the competition, visit www.usaswimming.org/Trials.





