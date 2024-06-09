2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly Preview: 200m Butterfly Offers Wide Range of Outcomes







Pictured: Thomas Heilman

With only a mere couple of days until the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly kicks off on June 15 in Lucas Oil Stadium, there are many events that swim fans nationwide are excited to watch. This year’s 200-meter Butterfly field, on both the men’s and women’s side, features intriguing storylines and athletes to look for. Here are some names to watch for as athletes look to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swim Team.

Men’s 200m Butterfly

Prelims/Semis: June 18 • Finals: June 19

Shades of Zach Harting sitting on the lane line with his hands pointed to the sky come into swim fans’ memory when thinking about the last Trials men’s 200 Fly. Harting will be the most decorated 200 Butterflier in this field, but 17-year-old Thomas Heilman has been gaining momentum in the event since 2022, most notably breaking Michael Phelps’ 15-16 National Age Group Record at last summer’s World Championships with a 1:54.54. Luca Urlando, the 2019 world junior champion in the event, also enters the event with a unique storyline following a comeback from a shoulder injury back in November 2022.

Women’s 200m Butterfly

Prelims/Semis: June 19 • Finals: June 20

While Regan Smith has solidified herself as one of the best backstrokers in U.S. history, she has also tallied up an impressive résumé in the 200 Fly. She comes into Indianapolis as the current American-Record holder, reigning Olympic silver medalist, and 2023 World Championships bronze medalist in the event. Hali Flickinger set the Trials record back in 2021 with a 2:05.85 — a mark that Smith has bested four times since then. Could a meet, U.S. Open, or even an American record be in jeopardy in Indianapolis?

For more on the competition, visit www.usaswimming.org/Trials.





