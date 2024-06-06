2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly Preview: Veterans Stack Up in 200m Backstroke Showdown







The women’s 200-meter backstroke at the previous U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming showed just how intense and unpredictable the meet can be when then-world-record-holder Regan Smith was left off the Olympic Team after finishing third to Rhyan White and Phoebe Bacon.

This year’s Trials should feature another close battle between the trio, along with compelling storylines in the men’s event. Here is what fans can watch for:

Men’s 200m Backstroke

Prelims/Semis: June 19 • Finals: June 20

A pair of Cal-Berkeley swimmers, Ryan Murphy and Bryce Mefford, were the ones to represent the U.S. in Tokyo in 2021, while a different Cal duo, Murphy and Destin Lasco, were the U.S. representatives at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships.. Could Murphy and Lasco repeat as the two qualifiers this time around? They’ll likely have to fend off the 2023 Pan American Games gold and silver medalists (respectively), Jack Aikins and Ian Grum, as well as National Teamers, Hunter Tapp and Daniel Diehl.

Women’s 200m Backstroke

Prelims/Semis: June 20 • Finals: June 21

At the 2021 Olympic Trials, White had a career-altering swim when she went 2:05.73 to win the event and set a new Trials meet record. Going into finals, White had not even made a U.S. National Team roster, and she left the event as an Olympian. She will likely go up against a stacked field that includes her Tokyo Olympic teammate, Phoebe Bacon, the American-Record holder, Regan Smith, and the 2024 world champion, Claire Curzan, to name a few.

