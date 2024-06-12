2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly Preview: Lilly King Attempts to Win Third Trials Title in 100m Breaststroke







A large, hometown crowd will flock to Lucas Oil Stadium for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Swimming presented by Lilly to cheer on Indiana-native Lilly King, as she attempts to qualify for her third-consecutive Olympic Team in the 100-meter Breaststroke. The men's event should feature a heavy mix of talent that includes American-Record holder Michael Andrew and reigning world champion Nic Fink.

A glimpse at the storylines going into this Trials:

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Prelims: June 15 • Finals: June 16

Fink’s career trajectory seems to have only gotten better with time. The 30-year-old has been the face of U.S. men’s Breaststroke since qualifying for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team in the 200 Breast, but now enters Trials as a favorite in the 100-meter event as well. U.S. National Team members Michael Andrew, Jake Foster, and Josh Matheny should combine to make an entertaining final.

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

Prelims/Semis: June 16 • Finals: June 17

King enters this Olympic Trials event looking to qualify for her third Olympic Team in front of a hometown Indiana crowd. The 2021 Trials also featured the emergence of the eventual Olympic gold medalist, Lydia Jacoby. King and Jacoby have swum head-to-head in the 100 Breast only three times since Tokyo, and should be at the forefront of this race in Indy.

