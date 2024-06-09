2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly Preview: Huske, Dressel Headline 100m Butterfly







The men’s and women’s 100-meter Butterfly could be some of the more intriguing races in all of the upcoming U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming presented by Lilly. Torri Huske has already threatened historic feats in the event this year, while swim fans nationwide have been gearing up for Caeleb Dressel’s return to the event following his comeback in the sport over the past two years.

Here is how the events are shaping up.

Women’s 100m Butterfly

Prelims: June 15 • Finals: June 16

Huske had a sweltering 55.66 showing in the event at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming, giving her the American Record at the time of the swim and the first Trials swim in history under :56. This year’s race is shaping up to be a nailbiter between Huske, Gretchen Walsh, Regan Smith, and Claire Curzan, whose best times this season are separated by less than a second. Curzan’s best swim of the year earned her silver at the World Aquatics Championships this past February, while Walsh took the NCAA title in the SCY event in a blistering 47.42, which sets up for an electric scene in Indianapolis.

Men’s 100m Butterfly

Prelims/Semis: June 21 • Finals: June 22

Dressel set the 2021 Trials pool ablaze when he went 49.76 to win the event. The time shaved a full second off the previous meet record and teed him up to set the world record with a 49.45 the following month in Tokyo. Dressel will have strong challengers this year, including 2023 U.S. national champion, Dare Rose, and U.S. National Team member, Shaine Casas. Whoever advances to the U.S. Olympic Team will look to continue the American legacy in the event as the U.S. has medaled in every Olympic 100 Fly since 2004.

For more on the competition, visit www.usaswimming.org/Trials.










