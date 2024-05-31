2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships: How to Watch & Stream the Tournament Without Cable

The 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships launch on Thursday (May 30) with more than two dozen athletes competing for a spot in the upcoming Summer Olympics.

Olympic all-around gold medalists Simone Biles and Suni Lee are among the athletes competing in this year’s championship. Unfortunately, fellow Olympic gold medalists Gabby Douglas was forced to withdraw from the Championship on Wednesday due to injury. Douglas plans to try out for the 2028 Olympics.

Keep reading for ways to watch and stream the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Tryouts from anywhere.

Where to Watch the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Tryouts

The 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships will broadcast on NBC and CNBC and stream on Peacock. The competition is scheduled to take place at Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 30-June 20.

Want to stream the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Peacock? You’re in luck! New subscribers can join Peacock Premium for $19.99 (reg. $59.99). Use code STREAMTHEDEAL to save $40 off the annual plan.

peacock streaming deal: $19.99

Peacock offers a large selection of must-watch entertainment — from movies to sports and Peacock Originals such as The Traitors, Ted, We Are Lady Parts, Love Undercover, Bel-Air, Love Island USA, and Poker Face.

Peacock also features WWE, Premier League, MLB Sunday Lead Off, U.S. Open Golf, IndyCar, FIFA and other sports.

Viewers who don’t have access to NBC can stream local and cable channels (including MSNBC) on DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV.

DirecTV Stream lets you watch free live TV for five days. Besides a free trial, the streamer offers plans for under $80/month to stream 90+ channels, no hidden fees and you can cancel anytime. The channel lineup includes NBC, MSNBC, ESPN, CBS, ABC, Fox, CNN, HGTV, Disney Channel, A&E, BET, MTV, VH1, BIG Network, Bounce TV, Lifetime, E!, Bravo, TLC, TNT, WEtv, TBS and OWN.

Fubo’s streaming plans start at $79.99/month for 189 channels (MSNBC, NBC, Fox, FX, ESPN, Nickelodeon, FS1, NFL Network) and the first week free.

fubo free trial

Sling TV also offers MSNBC, ESPN, CNN, and other cable channels along with ABC, NBC, Fox and CBS in select regions. Click below to join Sling TV and save $10 off your first month.

sling tv streaming deal: $10 off

A total of 26 athletes will compete in this year’s U.S. Championships ahead of the 2024 Olympics Team Trials next month. The team trials will take place from June 27-30 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships is scheduled to stream on Peacock from 8-10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and 8-10 p.m. ET on Friday. The championship is scheduled for 8-10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and 7-9 p.m. ET on Sunday. CNBC will re-air Day 1 and Day 2 of the men’s and women’s sessions on Saturday at 12-2:30 p.m. ET and 2:30-5 p.m. ET.

For those who miss the first showing, the senior men Day 2 session will re-air on NBC on Sunday from 3-4 p.m. ET.

Coverage of the junior men, junior women and Session 1 of the senior women competition will stream on the U.S. Gymnastics YouTube channel.

U.S. Gymnastics Championships Schedule:

Day 1: Senior Men’s Session, Thursday, May 30 on Peacock

Day 2: Senior Women Session, Friday, May 31 on Peacock

Day 3: Senior Men Session, Saturday, June 1 on NBC, CNBC and Peacock

Day 4: Senior Women Session, Sunday, June 2 on NBC, CNBC and Peacock

