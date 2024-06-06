2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl game date, kickoff time, TV channel set
The 2024 Transperfect Music City Bowl will be held on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the bowl game announced Thursday in conjunction with the release of the full 2024-25 bowl schedule.
The game is set for 1:30 p.m. CT on Monday, Dec. 30, and will be televised by ESPN. It is the only bowl game scheduled for that day.
𝔀𝓮 𝓪𝓻𝓮 𝓼𝓸 𝓫𝓪𝓬𝓴... pic.twitter.com/7mTKTnXy5v
— TransPerfect Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) June 6, 2024
Maryland pummeled Auburn 31-13 in last year's edition of the game. The 2024 Music City Bowl will again feature a Big Ten team against an SEC opponent.
The bowl schedule has shifted some for 2024-25 in the first year of the expanded College Football Playoff. The 12-team playoff will begin with first-round games on Dec. 20 and will conclude with the national championship game on Jan. 20, 2025.
An expanded, 12-team playoff could impact the quality of teams available to play in the Music City Bowl, with the possibility of 3-4 SEC or Big Ten teams in the CFP in a given season.
Music City Bowl results, bowl history
Dec. 30, 2023: Maryland 31, Auburn 13
Dec. 31, 2022: Iowa 21, Kentucky 0
Dec. 30, 2021: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45
Dec. 30, 2019: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28
Dec. 28, 2018: Auburn 63, Purdue 14
Dec. 29, 2017: Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23
Dec. 30, 2016: Tennessee 38, Nebraska 24
Dec. 30, 2015: Louisville 27, Texas A&M 21
Dec. 30, 2014: Notre Dame 31, LSU 28
Dec. 30, 2013: Ole Miss 25, Georgia Tech 17
Dec. 31, 2012: Vanderbilt 38, NC State 24
Dec. 30, 2011: Mississippi State 23, Wake Forest 17
Dec. 30, 2010: UNC 30, Tennessee 27
Dec. 27, 2009: Clemson 21, Kentucky 13
Dec. 31, 2008: Vanderbilt 16, Boston College 14
Dec. 31, 2007: Kentucky 35, Florida State 28
Dec. 29, 2006: Kentucky 28, Clemson 20
Dec. 30, 2005: Virginia 34, Minnesota 31
Dec. 31, 2004: Minnesota 20, Alabama 16
Dec. 31, 2003: Auburn 28, Wisconsin 14
Dec. 30, 2002: Minnesota 29, Arkansas 14
Dec. 28, 2001: Boston College 20, Georgia 16
Dec. 28, 2000: West Virginia 49, Ole Miss 38
Dec. 29, 1999: Syracuse 20, Kentucky 13
Dec. 29, 1998: Virginia Tech 38, Alabama 7
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl game date, time, TV channel set