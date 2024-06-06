2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl game date, kickoff time, TV channel set

The 2024 Transperfect Music City Bowl will be held on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the bowl game announced Thursday in conjunction with the release of the full 2024-25 bowl schedule.

The game is set for 1:30 p.m. CT on Monday, Dec. 30, and will be televised by ESPN. It is the only bowl game scheduled for that day.

𝔀𝓮 𝓪𝓻𝓮 𝓼𝓸 𝓫𝓪𝓬𝓴... pic.twitter.com/7mTKTnXy5v — TransPerfect Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) June 6, 2024

Maryland pummeled Auburn 31-13 in last year's edition of the game. The 2024 Music City Bowl will again feature a Big Ten team against an SEC opponent.

The bowl schedule has shifted some for 2024-25 in the first year of the expanded College Football Playoff. The 12-team playoff will begin with first-round games on Dec. 20 and will conclude with the national championship game on Jan. 20, 2025.

An expanded, 12-team playoff could impact the quality of teams available to play in the Music City Bowl, with the possibility of 3-4 SEC or Big Ten teams in the CFP in a given season.

Music City Bowl results, bowl history

Dec. 30, 2023: Maryland 31, Auburn 13

Dec. 31, 2022: Iowa 21, Kentucky 0

Dec. 30, 2021: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45

Dec. 30, 2019: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

Dec. 28, 2018: Auburn 63, Purdue 14

Dec. 29, 2017: Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

Dec. 30, 2016: Tennessee 38, Nebraska 24

Dec. 30, 2015: Louisville 27, Texas A&M 21

Dec. 30, 2014: Notre Dame 31, LSU 28

Dec. 30, 2013: Ole Miss 25, Georgia Tech 17

Dec. 31, 2012: Vanderbilt 38, NC State 24

Dec. 30, 2011: Mississippi State 23, Wake Forest 17

Dec. 30, 2010: UNC 30, Tennessee 27

Dec. 27, 2009: Clemson 21, Kentucky 13

Dec. 31, 2008: Vanderbilt 16, Boston College 14

Dec. 31, 2007: Kentucky 35, Florida State 28

Dec. 29, 2006: Kentucky 28, Clemson 20

Dec. 30, 2005: Virginia 34, Minnesota 31

Dec. 31, 2004: Minnesota 20, Alabama 16

Dec. 31, 2003: Auburn 28, Wisconsin 14

Dec. 30, 2002: Minnesota 29, Arkansas 14

Dec. 28, 2001: Boston College 20, Georgia 16

Dec. 28, 2000: West Virginia 49, Ole Miss 38

Dec. 29, 1999: Syracuse 20, Kentucky 13

Dec. 29, 1998: Virginia Tech 38, Alabama 7

