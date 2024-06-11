2024 Tour of Slovenia: Preview & How to Watch

Tour of Slovenia



On the heels of a thrilling 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné and running concurrently with the Tour de Suisse, the five-stage Tour of Slovenia kicks off Wednesday.

Started as an amateur race in 1993, the Tour of Slovenia steadily rose through the UCI ranks, eventually being elevated to 2.Pro level in 2020. And while Slovenia has long been a road cycling hotspot, the rise of domestic superstars Primož Roglič (who won the race in 2015 and 2018) and Tadej Pogačar (who won the race in 2021 and 2022) has helped shine a spotlight on the race.

The Route

Tour of Slovenia

The race will take riders a grand total of 834.4 kilometers over the course of its five stages.

Its 193.3-kilometer opener, stretching from Murska Sobota to Ormož, will run over a landscape full of rolling hills, with a single category four climb that kicks off the race’s final third.

Stage two runs 177.9 kilometers from Žalec to Rogaška Slatina. Like the opener, it’s mostly rollers but with a single categorized climb thrown in for good measure. Here, it’s the category two Celjska Koča, which rises five hundred meters over 7.6 kilometers, averaging 6.3 percent.

The 160.5-kilometer third stage features three climbs, all category threes, as the peloton heads from Ljubljana to Nova Gorica. Each of the day’s climbs is five-and-a-half kilometers long and averages 5.6 percent.

The penultimate fourth stage is where the fireworks will likely go off big, as the peloton will climb a trio of category three climbs before the stage culminates with a category one 11.7-kilometer climb up the Krvavec, which averages nearly eight percent.

Finally, stage five is another one for the puncheurs, with just a pair of category three climbs. However, the day’s final climb is super short but super steep, 1.5 kilometers averaging 10.5 percent.

How to Watch the Tour of Slovenia in the U.S.

The Tour of Slovenia will be broadcast in the United States on Max via the B/R Sports subhead. A Max subscription starts out a $9.99 with ads.

Coverage for stages one, three, four, and five starts at 7:00 a.m. EDT, and stage two will start at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

How to Watch the Tour of Slovenia in Canada

If you’re in the US, Canada, or Australia, FloBikes ($29.99/month or $150 annually) is the best way to watch the Tour of Slovenia with all five stages available live and on-demand on FloBikes.com, the FloSports IOS app, and the FloSports app for Amazon FireTV, Roku, and Apple TV.

Riders to Watch

As this is a 2.Pro-level race, you’ll see many smaller teams, such as Q36.5 Pro Cycling, Pierre Baguette Cycling, and VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè, whose Giulio Pellizzari was a revelation during the Giro.

However, the heavy-hitting WorldTour squads will be well represented, giving some of their domestiques a chance to contest for GC wins.

In that regard, keep an eye on INEOS Grenadiers’ Jhonatan Narváez, who was recently announced as Ecuador’s representative in the Paris Olympics, Jayco-AlUla’s Filippo Zana, the race’s reigning champion, and the Bahrain Victorious one-two punch of Pello Bilbao and Matej Mohorič.

Some other names to look out for a Ben Healy and Mikkel Frølich Honoré of EF Education-EasyPost, who are ever the breakaway artists, Ben and Connor Swift of INEOS Grenadiers, and BORA-hansgrohe’s Emil Herzog.

