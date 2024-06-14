2024 Tour de France begins June 29 and includes historic firsts. Everything to know
The Paris Olympics and Paralympics will not be the only prestigious international sporting event held in France this summer.
The Tour de France, the preeminent event on the men’s cycling calendar, will return for its 111th edition from June 29 to July 21. During the three-week ride, 176 cyclists, representing 22 teams of eight, will complete 21 stages across hilly, flat and mountainous terrain. The course includes a grueling 52,230 meters (over 170,000 feet) of elevation gain and is 3,492 kilometers (2,170 miles) long. The taxing schedule includes only two rest days.
This year’s race will start in Florence, Italy, and conclude at the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. It will be the first time the finish line is not in or near Paris because the city will be hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games. And the first time since 1975 the race will not finish on the Champs-Élysées.
The final stage will also break from tradition as it will be one of two time trial stages, which means the leader could be determined in the final leg. The last time the Tour de France ended with a time trial was in 1989.
In addition to Italy and France, the route passes through San Marino and Monaco. The route is famous for its picturesque scenery, from quaint rural villages to the towering Alps.
Each stage is timed, and the rider with the lowest cumulative time across all stages wins the acclaimed maillot jaune, or yellow jersey, to signify the general classification winner. Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, 27, hopes to seek a coveted three-peat but is still working his way back from a serious crash that hospitalized him for 12 days in April. If he does race, he will face fierce competition from a talented field that includes 2020 and 2021 winner Tadej Pogača of Slovenia.
Separate awards are also given to the best sprinter, climber and young cyclist.
Sepp Kuss, who finished as the top American in 12th place at last year’s Tour de France, is also set to return. Like last year, he will race on the same team as Vingegaard.
How to watch the 2024 Tour de France live
All stages of the Tour de France, as well as pre- and post-race coverage, will be available to stream live on Peacock. USA Network will also stream some of the stages.
NBC will simultaneously broadcast select stages of the event.
Stage 1 will begin June 29 at 6 a.m. ET. The rest of the stages typically start between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET.
Full Schedule:
Stage
Date
Terrain Type
Start and Finish
Distance
1
June 29
Hilly
Florence to Rimini
206 km
2
June 30
Hilly
Cesenatico to Bologne
199 km
3
July 1
Flat
Plaisance to Turin
230.5 km
4
July 2
Mountain
Pinerolo to Valloire
140 km
5
July 3
Flat
Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas
177.5 km
6
July 4
Flat
Mâcon to Dijon
163.5 km
7
July 5
Individual Time Trial
Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin
25.3 km
8
July 6
Flat
Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-Les-Deux-Eglise
183.5 km
9
July 7
Hilly
Troyes to Troyes
199 km
-
July 8
Rest Day
Orléans
-
10
July 9
Flat
Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond
187.5 km
11
July 10
Mountain
Évaux-Les-Bains to Le Lioran
211 km
12
July 11
Flat
Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot
204 km
13
July 12
Flat
Agen to Pau
165.5 km
14
July 13
Mountain
Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet
152 km
15
July 14
Mountain
Loudenvielle to Plateau De Beille
198 km
-
July 15
Rest Day
Gruissan
-
16
July 16
Flat
Gruissan to Nîmes
189 km
17
July 17
Mountain
Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Superdévoluy
178 km
18
July 18
Hilly
Gap to Barcelonnette
180 km
19
July 19
Mountain
Embrun to Isola 2000
145 km
20
July 20
Mountain
Nice to Col de la Couillole
133 km
21
July 21
Individual Time Trial
Monaco to Nice
33.7 km
