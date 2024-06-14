2024 Tour de France begins June 29 and includes historic firsts. Everything to know

The Paris Olympics and Paralympics will not be the only prestigious international sporting event held in France this summer.

The Tour de France, the preeminent event on the men’s cycling calendar, will return for its 111th edition from June 29 to July 21. During the three-week ride, 176 cyclists, representing 22 teams of eight, will complete 21 stages across hilly, flat and mountainous terrain. The course includes a grueling 52,230 meters (over 170,000 feet) of elevation gain and is 3,492 kilometers (2,170 miles) long. The taxing schedule includes only two rest days.

This year’s race will start in Florence, Italy, and conclude at the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. It will be the first time the finish line is not in or near Paris because the city will be hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games. And the first time since 1975 the race will not finish on the Champs-Élysées.

The final stage will also break from tradition as it will be one of two time trial stages, which means the leader could be determined in the final leg. The last time the Tour de France ended with a time trial was in 1989.

In addition to Italy and France, the route passes through San Marino and Monaco. The route is famous for its picturesque scenery, from quaint rural villages to the towering Alps.

Each stage is timed, and the rider with the lowest cumulative time across all stages wins the acclaimed maillot jaune, or yellow jersey, to signify the general classification winner. Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, 27, hopes to seek a coveted three-peat but is still working his way back from a serious crash that hospitalized him for 12 days in April. If he does race, he will face fierce competition from a talented field that includes 2020 and 2021 winner Tadej Pogača of Slovenia.

Separate awards are also given to the best sprinter, climber and young cyclist.

Sepp Kuss, who finished as the top American in 12th place at last year’s Tour de France, is also set to return. Like last year, he will race on the same team as Vingegaard.

Team Visma's US rider Sepp Kuss looks on from the start podium before the seventh stage of the 76th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 155,3km between Albertville and Samoens 1600, French Alps, on June 8, 2024.

How to watch the 2024 Tour de France live

All stages of the Tour de France, as well as pre- and post-race coverage, will be available to stream live on Peacock. USA Network will also stream some of the stages.

NBC will simultaneously broadcast select stages of the event.

Stage 1 will begin June 29 at 6 a.m. ET. The rest of the stages typically start between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET.

Full Schedule:

Stage Date Terrain Type Start and Finish Distance 1 June 29 Hilly Florence to Rimini 206 km 2 June 30 Hilly Cesenatico to Bologne 199 km 3 July 1 Flat Plaisance to Turin 230.5 km 4 July 2 Mountain Pinerolo to Valloire 140 km 5 July 3 Flat Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas 177.5 km 6 July 4 Flat Mâcon to Dijon 163.5 km 7 July 5 Individual Time Trial Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin 25.3 km 8 July 6 Flat Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-Les-Deux-Eglise 183.5 km 9 July 7 Hilly Troyes to Troyes 199 km - July 8 Rest Day Orléans - 10 July 9 Flat Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond 187.5 km 11 July 10 Mountain Évaux-Les-Bains to Le Lioran 211 km 12 July 11 Flat Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot 204 km 13 July 12 Flat Agen to Pau 165.5 km 14 July 13 Mountain Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet 152 km 15 July 14 Mountain Loudenvielle to Plateau De Beille 198 km - July 15 Rest Day Gruissan - 16 July 16 Flat Gruissan to Nîmes 189 km 17 July 17 Mountain Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Superdévoluy 178 km 18 July 18 Hilly Gap to Barcelonnette 180 km 19 July 19 Mountain Embrun to Isola 2000 145 km 20 July 20 Mountain Nice to Col de la Couillole 133 km 21 July 21 Individual Time Trial Monaco to Nice 33.7 km

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Tour de France: How to watch, what to know about historic race