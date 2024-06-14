Advertisement

2024 Tour de France begins June 29 and includes historic firsts. Everything to know

carrie mcdonald , usa today
The Paris Olympics and Paralympics will not be the only prestigious international sporting event held in France this summer.

The Tour de France, the preeminent event on the men’s cycling calendar, will return for its 111th edition from June 29 to July 21. During the three-week ride, 176 cyclists, representing 22 teams of eight, will complete 21 stages across hilly, flat and mountainous terrain. The course includes a grueling 52,230 meters (over 170,000 feet) of elevation gain and is 3,492 kilometers (2,170 miles) long. The taxing schedule includes only two rest days.

This year’s race will start in Florence, Italy, and conclude at the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. It will be the first time the finish line is not in or near Paris because the city will be hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games. And the first time since 1975 the race will not finish on the Champs-Élysées.

The final stage will also break from tradition as it will be one of two time trial stages, which means the leader could be determined in the final leg. The last time the Tour de France ended with a time trial was in 1989.

In addition to Italy and France, the route passes through San Marino and Monaco. The route is famous for its picturesque scenery, from quaint rural villages to the towering Alps.

Each stage is timed, and the rider with the lowest cumulative time across all stages wins the acclaimed maillot jaune, or yellow jersey, to signify the general classification winner. Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, 27, hopes to seek a coveted three-peat but is still working his way back from a serious crash that hospitalized him for 12 days in April. If he does race, he will face fierce competition from a talented field that includes 2020 and 2021 winner Tadej Pogača of Slovenia.

Separate awards are also given to the best sprinter, climber and young cyclist.

Sepp Kuss, who finished as the top American in 12th place at last year’s Tour de France, is also set to return. Like last year, he will race on the same team as Vingegaard.

Team Visma's US rider Sepp Kuss looks on from the start podium before the seventh stage of the 76th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 155,3km between Albertville and Samoens 1600, French Alps, on June 8, 2024.
How to watch the 2024 Tour de France live

All stages of the Tour de France, as well as pre- and post-race coverage, will be available to stream live on Peacock. USA Network will also stream some of the stages.

NBC will simultaneously broadcast select stages of the event.

Stage 1 will begin June 29 at 6 a.m. ET. The rest of the stages typically start between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET.

Full Schedule:

Stage

Date

Terrain Type

Start and Finish

Distance

1

June 29

Hilly

Florence to Rimini

206 km

2

June 30

Hilly

Cesenatico to Bologne

199 km

3

July 1

Flat

Plaisance to Turin

230.5 km

4

July 2

Mountain

Pinerolo to Valloire

140 km

5

July 3

Flat

Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas

177.5 km

6

July 4

Flat

Mâcon to Dijon

163.5 km

7

July 5

Individual Time Trial

Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin

25.3 km

8

July 6

Flat

Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-Les-Deux-Eglise

183.5 km

9

July 7

Hilly

Troyes to Troyes

199 km

-

July 8

Rest Day

Orléans

-

10

July 9

Flat

Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond

187.5 km

11

July 10

Mountain

Évaux-Les-Bains to Le Lioran

211 km

12

July 11

Flat

Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot

204 km

13

July 12

Flat

Agen to Pau

165.5 km

14

July 13

Mountain

Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet

152 km

15

July 14

Mountain

Loudenvielle to Plateau De Beille

198 km

-

July 15

Rest Day

Gruissan

-

16

July 16

Flat

Gruissan to Nîmes

189 km

17

July 17

Mountain

Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Superdévoluy

178 km

18

July 18

Hilly

Gap to Barcelonnette

180 km

19

July 19

Mountain

Embrun to Isola 2000

145 km

20

July 20

Mountain

Nice to Col de la Couillole

133 km

21

July 21

Individual Time Trial

Monaco to Nice

33.7 km

