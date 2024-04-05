2024 Tour of Britain to Be Shorten for Gender Parity, Women’s Tour Renamed

Ian Forsyth - Getty Images

In an effort to achieve parity between the men’s and women’s events in the years to come, the men’s Tour of Britain will be reduced in length.

The race, typically run over eight stages, will now consist of six stages. Race organizers recently announced the change, citing a need for complete parity between the Tour of Britain and the Women’s Tour, which will be known as the Women’s Tour of Britain going forward.

“We’ve taken the decision to run the 2024 edition of the Tour of Britain Men over six days rather than the current eight, and we intend to seek permission from the UCI to extend the Tour of Britain Women to six days from 2025,” said British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton. “This would bring full parity to the events after our decision to align the event names this year—which is fundamental to our vision for major cycling events in Britain.”

Due to the liquidation of SweetSpot, the races’ former organizers, both the Tour of Britain and the Women’s Tour, spent the last few seasons on unstable ground.

The Women’s Tour spent last year on a rollercoaster, as it was first reported the race was in danger of being canceled due to a funding shortfall. Shortly after, a crowdfunding campaign was announced, which fell short of its goal, leading to the race’s cancelation.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, domestic superteam Ineos Grenadiers announced they would do what they could to help save the Tour of Britain. Both races were removed from the UCI calendar earlier this year.

However, as both races are recognized as some of the crown jewels of British cycling, the nation’s governing body stepped in to ensure both can continue into the future. In February, the UCI announced that it agreed to sanction the men’s race, which is run in September. Then, British Cycling rebranded the Women’s Tour as the Tour of Britain Women and recently announced that a shorter iteration will, in fact, run this June.

“Our host towns and cities for the Tour of Britain Women will be announced within the next two weeks, and we are also very close to finalizing our hosts for the Tour of Britain Men,” Dutton said. “Our team has worked around the clock to safeguard the future of the races in a concise timeframe, and we’re also hugely thankful for the commitment of those who have stepped forward to support us this year and those who have pledged their support for 2025 and beyond.”

The move toward parity between the two races makes perfect sense, as the Women’s Tour was typically at the vanguard of equality between the men’s and women’s pelotons. The race was once one of the most prominent in the fight for women’s equal prize money. It was often broadcast live on the British ITV network, which brought eyeballs and money to the women’s WorldTour.

