The 2024 Tour of Belgium Returns Amid Exciting Pre-Tour de France Season Action

‘Tis the season for short stage tours as teams and riders prepare for the summer’s biggest test, the 2024 Tour de France.



The same morning, the first flag drops in the Tour of Slovenia, the five-stage Tour of Belgium—or the Baloise Belgium Tour—kicks off with a twelve-kilometer individual time trial around the northeastern city of Beringen.

The Tour of Belgium is one of the oldest stage races on the calendar, stretching back to 1908. It was run annually between its first iteration and 1981, only stopping during two World Wars. However, the race waned throughout the 1980s and ceased entirely in 1991. However, it returned to the cycling-crazed nation in 2001 and has been run consistently ever since, save for 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

The race’s winners include some of cycling’s most luminous names, as riders like Freddy Maertens, Rik van Looy, Eddy Merckx, Erik De Vlaeminck, and Tom Boonen. Over the last decade, Tony Martin, Greg Van Avermaet, and Remco Evenepoel have won the five-day race. Last year, it was Mathieu van der Poel atop the podium.

Like most 2.Pro-level races, this not only gives the big WorldTour teams a chance to stretch their legs, to try new combinations of team lineups, and look at strategies, it also gives smaller teams and up-and-coming riders a chance to knock elbows with the fastest racers in the world. Teams like Visma-Lease a Bike, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, and Lidl-Trek will be mixing it up with squads like Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal, BEAT Cycling Club, and Tarteletto-Isorex.

The Route

The aforementioned first stage will take riders on a flat loop around Berningen. And though it’s just twelve kilometers, it’s full of tight turns.

Stage two is an 184.2-kilometer run that starts with a loop around Merelbeke, heads through Brugge, and ends with a loop around Knokke-Heist. It’s a parcours you’d just as easily find in a cobbled classic, full of short, punchy bergs.

Stage three offers more of the same as stage two. Riders start and finish with city loops on the 188.3-kilometer run from Turnhout to Scherpenheuvel-Zichem, covering plenty of viciously steep hills.

The fourth stage is one giant 177-kilometer loop that starts and finishes in Durbuy. It’s also a bit of a rollercoaster that’ll take riders on a constant series of ups and downs.

The final stage once again takes riders on a single massive loop. This time, the peloton will start and finish in Brussels, covering 185.9 kilometers in between.

How to Watch the Baloise Belgium Tour in the U.S.

The Tour of Belgium will be shown in the United States via Max’s B/R Sports subhead. Subscriptions start at $9.99 per month with ads. Stage coverage starts at 9 or 9:15 EDT.

How to Watch the Baloise Belgium Tour in Canada

Viewers in Canada can also watch via FloBikes, which costs $29.99 per month or $150 annually. You can watch all five stages live and on-demand on FloBikes.com, the FloSports IOS app, and the FloSports app for Amazon FireTV, Roku, and Apple TV.

How to Watch the Baloise Belgium Tour in Europe

Viewers in Europe can watch the race broadcast via Eurosport.

Riders to Watch

Marc Van Hecke - Getty Images

There are some massive names in the peloton for the Tour of Belgium, including Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Jasper Philipsen, Visma-Lease a Bike’s Olav Koolj, Soudal Quick-Step’s Tim Merlier and Kasper Asgreen, Lidl-Trek’s Jasper Stuyven, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale’s Benoît Cosnefroy, and dsm-firmeninch PostNL’s Fabio Jakobsen and John Degenkolb.

Keep an eye on young American Riley Sheehan, who turned heads riding as a stagiaire who won last year’s Paris-Tours for Israel-Premier Tech and TotalEnergies’s Pierre Latour, a two-time Tour de France stage winner.

