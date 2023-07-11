2024’s top running back Taylor Tatum sets commitment date

The race for the number one running back in the nation is nearing its finish line. Taylor Tatum has announced his commitment date.

A recruitment that’s come down to the Oklahoma Sooners and the USC Trojans will be decided on July 21 at 11 am CT. The Longview, Texas product will announce via Longview Gameday on YouTube and Facebook.

Tatum is the No. 1 running back in the class and the No. 31 player in the nation, and the No. 9 player in Texas in the 247Sports composite rankings. Last week, Tatum joined the ranks of composite five-star players in the 2024 cycle alongside fellow Oklahoma targets David Stone, Williams Nwaneri, and Terry Bussey.

Lobo Nation, it's time!!! Live commitment will be on Longview Gameday YouTube/Facebook page at 11am on the 21st. 🐺 #LoboUp https://t.co/6TRrcDfYSg — Taylor Tatum (@taylortatum06) July 10, 2023

Though things could certainly change in the meantime, everything appears to be trending in Oklahoma’s direction. The Sooners have been favored in predictions for Tatum from 247Sports, On3, and Rivals over the last month. Yesterday, it was On3 national host Josh Newberg who issued a prediction in Oklahoma’s favor. On Monday evening, it was On3 Texas Insider Josh Wells issuing a prediction favoring the Sooners.

The Oklahoma Sooners have been picking up significant momentum on the recruiting trail of late. The commitment from Davon Mitchell is the latest that all is right with the Oklahoma Sooners in the world of recruiting. If the Sooners were to add Tatum, it would be another elite offensive prospect to go along with Mitchell, Zion Kearney, and Michael Hawkins in the recruiting class.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire