2024 top-100 recruit enjoys first participating in Friday Night Lights

The Florida Gators coaching staff got a chance to work with plenty of the top recruits in the class of 2024 at the team’s Friday Night Lights camp, and one of the more prominent names to stop by the Swamp was four-star safety Jaylen Heyward.

The Gators offered Heyward a scholarship following his first unofficial visit to the school in March, but a big part of his decision will be which coaching staff he believes can develop him the best and prepare him for a hopeful NFL career. Heyward received the coaching he desired on Friday, according to his interview with 247Sports, and it almost had him staying in town an extra day.

“They (Florida) showed me a good time,” Heyward said. “I wanted to stay for the cookout but I had to go to FSU the next day. A big part of my visit there was camping at Friday Night Lights. It was good to see what Coach PT (Patrick Toney) and Coach (Corey) Raymond had to show me in just the little bit of time I had with them.”

Toney has been Heyward’s main contact at UF but defensive analyst Jamar Chaney and tight ends coach William Peagler are also helping recruit him. Those efforts are paying off, and Billy Napier‘s obvious mission to keep the best in the state of Florida at home sits well with Heyward.

“I love the way they are recruiting me. I feel like the last staff didn’t do a good job recruiting in-state, but the way Coach Napier is recruiting everything now, he wants to make sure everyone stays home at Florida. I think he’s doing an amazing job with that and I like it. He’s trying to bring the culture back to The Swamp.”

Heyward cut his list down to 12 schools back in June and a few are beginning to separate themselves from the pack. Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and UCF have done well so far, but he says the real test will be who reaches out on September 1 when coaches can contact him. He hopes to make his decision by next summer.

Heyward is ranked No. 44 in the class of 2024 on the 247Sports composite and is No. 5 among safeties in the class. He’s being recruited as a defensive back and worked on the outside more during FNL, so he could become a cornerback for UF if he chooses to commit.

