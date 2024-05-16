2024 Titans schedule released

NAASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s here Titans fans!

The NFL released the 2024 regular season schedule, and the Titans will open the season in the Windy City against 2024 first-overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Sept. 8, before returning home for Week 2 against the New York Jets on Sept. 15.

The Titans will also be featured in one Monday Night Football game at Miami on Sept. 30.

In addition to Tennessee hosting AFC South rivals Houston, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis, the Titans will also welcome the Jets, Green Bay, New England, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati to Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee will be on the road nine times in 2024, traveling to Chicago, Miami, Buffalo, Detroit, L.A. Chargers, Washington, Houston, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis.

Additionally, the Titans will play San Francisco and Seattle at home, and travel to New Orleans during the preseason.

