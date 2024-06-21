2024 TIMES-TRIBUNE ALL-REGION VOLLEYBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

CONNOR CRANAGE

Blue Ridge

Senior, Outside Hitter

Led Blue Ridge to Lackawanna League and District 2 Class 2A championships, and a PIAA first-round win. ... Had 372 kills and 57.6 percentage, 39 blocks, 132 digs, 151 service points and 53 aces. ... Had a season-high 31 kills in a five-set win over Wilkes-Barre Area. ... Had 107 kills in five postseason games and 18 sets. ... Finished career with 1,160 kills, 114 blocks, 644 digs and 360 service points. ... 2023 Times-Tribune Player of the Year. ... Four-time All-Region selection.

------------

CHRIS U'GLAY

Delaware Valley

Senior, Outside Hitter

Led Delaware Valley to the Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2 Class 3A championships and the first PIAA playoff win in program history. ... Had 371 kills, 18 blocks, nine assists, 122 digs, 131 service points and 63 aces. ... Set a school record with 42 kills in a five-set win over Whitehall in PIAA first round. ... Finished with 822 kills, 43 blocks, 17 assists, 296 digs, 442 service points and 198 aces in his career. ... Headed to NCAA Division I Merrimack. ... Second All-Region selection.

------------

CARSON GALLAGHER

Blue Ridge

Senior, Setter

Helped Blue Ridge to Lackawanna League and District 2 Class 2A championships and a PIAA first-round win. ... Had 638 assists, 69 kills, 83 digs, 139 service points and 47 aces. ... Had a season-high 55 assists in a five-set win over Wilkes-Barre Area. ... Contributed 172 assists in five postseason games and 18 sets. ... Finished career with 2,176 assists, 332 digs, 605 service points and 145 aces. ... Three-time All-Region selection.

------------

AIDAN PAPULA

Delaware Valley

Senior, Setter

Helped Delaware Valley win the Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2 Class 3A championships and the first PIAA playoff win in program history. ... Had 523 assists, 111 service points and 16 aces, 77 digs, 21 kills, and 16 blocks this season. ... Had 49 assists in five-set loss to Central York in PIAA quarterfinals. ... Finished with 1,432 assists, 277 service points and 65 aces, 63 kills and 51 blocks in his career.

------------

NICK LAUDE

Blue Ridge

Senior, Middle Hitter

Helped Blue Ridge to Lackawanna League and District 2 Class 2A championships and a PIAA first-round win. ... Had 141 kills, 26 blocks, 97 digs, 119 service points and 57 aces. ... Had a season-high 12 kills in a three-set win over Crestwood. ... Had 29 kills in five postseason games and 18 sets. ... Finished career with 480 kills, 92 blocks, 205 digs, 413 service points and 164 aces. ... Second All-Region selection.

------------

TOMMY PARKER

Delaware Valley

Senior, Middle Hitter

Helped Delaware Valley win the Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2 Class 3A championships and the first PIAA playoff win in program history. ... Had 115 kills, 29 blocks, 11 assists, 52 digs, 201 service points and 28 aces this season. ... Finished career with 291 kills, 74 blocks, 20 assists, 136 digs, 368 service points and 62 aces. ... Second All-Region selection.

------------

AIDEN GLASGOW

Blue Ridge

Senior, Libero

Helped Blue Ridge to Lackawanna League and District 2 Class 2A championships and a PIAA first-round win. ... Had 318 service points and 59 aces, 171 digs and 15 assists. ... Had a season-high 32 serving points in wins over Elk Lake and Valley View. ... Finished career with 658 service points, 133 aces, 604 digs and 42 assists. ... Second All-Region selection.

------------

ISAAC DRAKE

Mountain View

Senior, Outside Hitter

Helped Mountain View reach the District 2 Class 2A semifinals. ... Led the Eagles with 296 kills, 70 blocks and 73 aces after missing the first two games of the season with an injury. ... Had 24 kills and 10 blocks in a District 2 Class 2A first-round win over Crestwood in five sets and finished with 31 kills in the postseason.

------------

JACKSON McGUINNESS

Abington Heights

Senior, Outside Hitter

Helped Abington Heights reach the District 2 Class 3A semifinals. ... Led the team with 137 kills, added 63 digs and had 37 aces in his first season at the varsity level. ... Had a season-high 17 kills in a win over West Scranton in four sets. ... Had 11 kills and 12 digs in a nonleague loss to Northampton in four sets. ... Had 10 kills in a win over North Pocono in three sets.

------------

COACHES OF THE YEAR

HEATHER HOLDREDGE

ADAM HOLDREDGE

Delaware Valley

The couple who shares head-coaching duties guided Delaware Valley to an undefeated season in the Wyoming Valley Conference, the District 2 Class 3A championship and its first PIAA victory.